Royals surging prospect's Top 100 leap rapidly validates KC's draft night faith in him

With the MLB Draft less than two months away, many prospect fanatics will be looking at who might be the next prized youngster to join their system. However, the lead up to draft night also provides fans the chance to look back on past draft classes and evaluate how they panned out. Last year, the Royals had a pair of Top 30 selections, going with high school bats both times by selecting Sean Gamble and the Josh Hammond. While it's still early, Gamble hasn't done much to reward the Royals for their faith in him at pick No. 23, but Josh Hammond has been the exact opposite.

This week, MLB Pipeline updated their Top 100 prospect rankings and Hammond was one of the newcomers to the list appearing at 96th overall. This comes a week after Hammond debuted at 94th overall on Baseball America's updated list, as his hot start to his pro career is being rewarded with some national recognition.

In 33 games in Low-A Columbia, the 19-year-old infielder has posted a shimmering .296/.282/.480 slash line with a pair of homers, 17 RBI, a 12.5% walk rate, a respectable 21.5% and has swiped eight bags. He's looking every bit the well-rounded prospect his scouting report makes him out to be.

Looking at the top of the Royals system, that aforementioned roundedness of Hammond's game is definitely a welcome sight. Top overall prospect Blake Mitchell offers much risk and reward with his confusing three true outcome makeup. We've already touched upon how Gamble has paled in comparison at the plate to his 2025 draft mate. And Angeibel Gomez, who's just outside Pipeline's top five Royals prospects, has loads of potential but is still very raw as a recent 17-year-old international signing.

While Hammond is still nowhere near reaching the Royals major league squad, he offers a vision of a safer all-around profile that fans can more easily dream in a major league lineup when that time comes.

Josh Hammond's rise ensures Royals' Top 100 representation remains intact

At the beginning of the year, many outlets had three Royals prospects within the Top 100. Now, in May, while Mitchell and right-handed pitcher Kendry Chourio remain put, former top prospect Carter Jensen has graduated from his prospect status. Instead of the Royals farm system falling into obscurity, Hammond's arrival ensures the Royals remain with the same amount of representation - even if they traded a former Top 20 prospect in Jensen for a prospect in the mid-90s.

Top 100 prospect status becomes even more important as the summer months arrive and teams enter trade mode. This status can carry a distinct weight in negotiations and with the Royals hoping to be in a place of contention by the time the Hot Stove really heats up in June and July, a system with three recognized top talents could be a game-changer.

While it helps the system, even if Hammond didn't get the Top 100 nods that both Pipeline and Baseball America gave him in recent weeks, the Royals would still have been thrilled with how well the teenager has acclimated to his first taste of professional ball. At this point, it doesn't seem long until we're having promotion conversations about him as High-A Quad Cities could be a logical next step by season's end if all continues to go well.