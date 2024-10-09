Ceremonial first pitch details, National Anthem singer for KC Royals' ALDS Game 3

Postseason baseball officially returns to Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night, and that means that every fear you had about jinxing the Kansas City Royals' postseason arrival by imagining this day is unfounded! It's here! The parking lots open at 1:30 CT. Get here now!

The stadium stores are fully stocked with merchandise, and new food items are being rolled out for the Royals' showdown with the New York Yankees -- as long as you're daring. So grab your pumpkin spice pizza (seriously) and get in your sets by 5:40 CT (and then discard your pumpkin spice pizza in favor of a humble hot dog), because that's when the festivities begin.

KC Royals' Ceremonial First Pitch for ALDS Game 3

The Royals are bringing back a 2015 World Series champion to do the honors -- and someone who knows the meaning of hustle.

Eric Hosmer will be tossing out Game 3's ceremonial first pitch, which seems excessively pointed, given the New York Mets' continued surging presence on the National League side of the bracket. Crazy to already be dreaming of a rematch, with Hosmer coaching up Maikel Garcia on how to take advantage of the Mets first baseman's defensive lapses?

KC Royals' National Anthem Singer for ALDS Game 3

Performing for the Royals tonight is Trey DeBose, a Kansas City musician and educator who's performed at the ballpark before. He's even brought his saxophone for accompaniment.

🇺🇸Presenting Color Guard today is the Missouri State Highway Patrol

🎤Performing the National Anthem is Trey DeBose — Royals Guest Service (@RoyalsAssist) October 9, 2024

How to Watch KC Royals vs. New York Yankees in ALDS Game 3

After Hoz finishes hyping up the crowd and getting those towels waving, the game's first pitch will be delivered by Seth Lugo at approximately 6:08 PM CT. Said pitch -- probably a looping breaker, if we're being honest -- will air on TBS.

Streaming options include Max or TruTV, as well as MLB.TV, which can be hooked up to your cable subscription. You can also access local radio feeds via MLB.TV, if you prefer.

You've got solid options if you can't play hooky early enough to get into the building, but ... what are you waiting for? Just get into the building and thank us later! Bobby Witt Jr.'s bat won't wake up unless you're in the ballpark. Don't question it, it's science.