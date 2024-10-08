4 massive KC Royals overreactions after ALDS Game 2 victory

Despite their flaws and shortcomings, the Kansas City Royals are back in the postseason driver's seat. Their 4-2 victory in Game 2 against the New York Yankees was more dominant than the score suggests. Salvador Perez’s home run in the fourth inning provided the spark the lineup needed, and the bullpen rebounded after a rough outing on Saturday.

Now, the series shifts to Kauffman Stadium, where Royals fans will have the chance to enjoy two postseason games. Seven months ago, the idea of MLB playoffs returning to the venue seemed improbable, but now it’s a reality.

There are several takeaways from Monday’s win, and plenty of narratives are sure to be spun. Kansas City is justifiably excited, and with the series now tied at 1-1, sweeping declarations about the state of the roster can be expected — both focusing on the positive and, unfortunately, the negative.

Here are some overreactions fans can expect to see following the Royals’ victory, and just how true each of them actually is.

KC Royals overreaction No. 1: Garrett Hampson saved the season with his bat

When manager Matt Quatraro fielded a righty-heavy lineup against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón, some Royals fans groaned at the shuffling. Most complaints centered on third baseman Maikel Garcia returning to the leadoff spot, but veteran Garrett Hampson also drew criticism. The utilityman hasn’t done much to earn fan support this season, but his Game 2 performance may very well change that.

Hampson didn’t need his elite speed or so-so glove to make an impact — he did it with his bat. The righty struggled at the plate during the regular season, slashing just .230/.275/.300 in limited plate appearances over 113 games. But in his first career postseason start, Hampson came through with two hits, driving in one run and scoring another.

Hampson only had two plate appearances before centerfielder Kyle Isbel replaced him, but the Royals lineup as a whole had a solid night — enough to tie up the ALDS before heading back to Kauffman Stadium. While Hampson's performance wasn’t the statistical difference between winning and losing, his contribution to the four-run fourth inning is undeniable.

KC Royals overreaction No. 2: Maikel Garcia is best leadoff option in ALDS

Aug. 31, 2024: The last time Garcia started a game in the leadoff spot.

Kansas City had just lost their fourth consecutive game, and they were in the midst of the first of two seven-game losing streaks in the season’s second half. The Venezuelan had struggled as the Royals' primary leadoff hitter in 2024, but that hitless, two-strikeout performance was the final straw.

Yet, the Royals' skipper showed his trust in Garcia by putting him back in the leadoff spot for Game 2 against the Yankees on Monday night.

"We feel like he raises his level of competition a little bit in these atmospheres, and we're hopeful that he can get on and create some havoc on the bases," Quatraro said ahead of Game 2.

Garcia rewarded that vote of confidence with a career game, collecting four hits and an RBI in the Monday night victory. He also swiped his third base of the postseason, showcasing the baserunning havoc Quatraro had praised.

If Kansas City has found the environment Garcia needs to thrive, they should ride the hot hand as much as possible. Garcia still has a chance to rewrite his 2024 season story by reestablishing himself as the leadoff man — especially when it matters most.

KC Royals overreaction No. 3: Cole Ragans isn't the playoff ace

The southpaw had a strong start for Kansas City in Game 2, but it often felt precarious. Four walks in four innings is an untenable pace, and he rarely maintained firm control on the mound. He threw 87 pitches over four innings, with only 49 strikes. His 43.68% ball rate is significantly higher than his Wild Card start and marks his second-highest rate of the 2024 season overall.

The Yankees are one of the AL's best teams at drawing walks, which made Ragans' performance even more concerning. One swing from slugger Aaron Judge or Royals nemesis Austin Wells could have put New York ahead early, thanks to those free baserunners. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, but Monday was far from a dominant start for Ragans.

Kansas City may very well rely on the lefty later in this series, giving him a chance to bounce back. After all, he had an elite start against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this postseason, so there’s still plenty of reason to believe in Ragans the next time he takes the mound.

KC Royals overreaction No. 4: Bobby Witt Jr. is shying away from postseason spotlight

Much has been made of Bobby Witt Jr.'s 2024 season, and rightfully so. He’s accomplished feats this year that haven’t been seen in Royals history since Hall of Famer George Brett, and Witt's potential continues to feel limitless. However, after back-to-back 0-for-5 games against the Yankees, the naysayers are starting to speak up.

Game 2 was another rough outing for Witt, as he tallied three strikeouts on Monday night. His plate approach didn’t inspire confidence either, swinging at pitches he wouldn’t have chased two months ago.

These past two games have been outliers for Witt, especially when compared to his overall MLB career. He struggled to hit at Yankee Stadium earlier this season, so perhaps the series shifting to Kauffman Stadium will boost his performance at the plate.