Blue Jays fans' All-Star voting frenzy cost thriving Royals star rightful chance at starting nod

The Kansas City Royals haven't had a ton to get excited about this season with an American League-worst 34-48 record. However, beyond Bobby Witt Jr. and his MVP worthy season, they're not devoid of talent entirely. But as All-Star voting closed yesterday and positional finalists were announced, the baseball world wouldn't be remiss from thinking this based upon the results.

While Witt looks in poll position to finally get exorcise the All-Star demons of the past two seasons and get his starting nod at first, he is the only Royals player to make it to Phase 2 of voting. Now, with how underwhelming this team has looked, a lack of representation shouldn't come as a complete surprise, but there's one name that feels as though he was snubbed of a rightful consideration for a starting nod when looking at the other names who made it through. This of course is the blazing hot youngster, Jac Caglianone.

The former top prospect has finally come into his own and looked like the rising star many expected him to be, especially Royals fans, after he set the upper minors on fire before his June promotion last season. After a slow start to the season, June has unlocked a whole new Caglianone. This month he's slashing .337/.415/.699 with nine home runs, 19 RBI and a 202 wRC+. This has seen his season numbers rise to .268/.339/.483 with 14 homers, 30 RBI and a 125 wRC+.

At first glance when names like Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger are among the six finalists, the argument isn't to be made that Caglianone deserves to be in ahead of them. It's the Toronto Blue Jays duo who finished fifth and sixth among AL outfielders in Daulton Varsho and Jesús Sánchez that feel undeserving of their place over someone like Caglianone.

Jac Caglianone is more deserving of starting nod than Daulton Varsho or Jesús Sánchez

Now, with the four aforementioned names leading the AL outfield voting in Judge, Trout, Buxton and Bellinger, these three names would likely have a hard time winning the minds of Phase 2 voters anyways. However, it's false to say that Caglianone hasn't had a better season than either Varsho or Sánchez.

Name PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI K% BB% wRC+ J. Caglianone 289 .268 .339 .483 14 30 30.1% 8.3% 125 D. Varsho 255 .266 .337 .441 7 22 19.6% 9.0% 116 J. Sánchez 232 .277 .319 .441 7 29 22.0% 4.3% 109

This isn't to say that Varsho and Sánchez aren't having respectable seasons themselves, but are they really All-Star worthy? While Caglianone's numbers bear some similarity, they're certainly better overall than these two and his recent torrid stretch has only proven him to be one of the most feared hitters in the game.

Not to mention, given his first-round pedigree that made him one of the most recognizable prospects in baseball, he's certainly one of the games more marketable young names in league that's trending younger by the year it seems. And there shouldn't be an argument that he's certainly more marketable than the defense and power-first Varsho and the recently revived but still average looking Sánchez.

And isn't that what the All-Star Game is about now that home field ramifications in the World Series have been removed? Putting on a show for the fans?

There's no denying that Caglianone could offer those highlight reel moments at the plate that fans crave, with a 99th percentile hard-hit rate, 97th percentile average exit velocity and 95th percentile barrel rate. Long balls are exciting and Caglianone is proving to be able to provide those in abundance and put on a show.

The fact of the matter is, with Blue Jays representation at every position for Phase 2 of voting, including sending second baseman Ernie Clement to the Midsummer Classic outright as the AL's top vote getter, Varsho and Sánchez are more of a product of the immense Canadian wave of voting than anything, making Caglianone and other names the unfortunate victims of it.

Now, this isn't to say Caglianone's All-Star hopes are over as reserves will be names later on next month. However, this seems like another instance where disappointment is thrust upon Royals fans - and this time it has nothing to do with the team's performance.