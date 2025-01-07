Big questions (with key answers) for every KC Royals position heading into 2025

First base: Can Vinnie Pasquantino stay healthy for the KC Royals?

Although Quatraro will increase Pérez's time at first, the position still belongs to Pasquantino. But a cloud hangs over him — injuries have shortened each of his three big league seasons. Shoulder problems cost him nearly three weeks in 2022 and almost all of 2023, and the thumb he broke last August sidelined him for the final month of last year's regular campaign.

Pasquantino's power, timely hitting, and decent defense are commodities the Royals can't spare. Without the thumb fracture, which necessitated the waiver claim that brought Yuli Gurriel to the club, Pasquantino would have driven in well over 100 runs and homered at least 20 times last season (he finished with 97 RBI and 19 home runs). The Royals need his big bat.

And they should get it more in 2025 than ever before. It appears the surgery he underwent in 2023 solved his shoulder issues, and his thumb injury was unusual and not likely to reoccur.

Second base: Who's going to play second for Kansas City?

Michael Massey's history of back problems made this a legitimate question even before the Royals traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India, who's played no defensive position other than second as a major leaguer. Some have suggested a Massey-India keystone platoon — Massey hits from the left side, India from the right — but did Kansas City really trade Singer for a platoon player? Not likely.

Expect India to get the second base nod, with Massey available to spell him when necessary and possibly begin learning one of the corner outfield slots. Left fielder MJ Melendez's continually disappointing bat and unspectacular defense make his position especially vulnerable, and the Royals like Massey's pop.