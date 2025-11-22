Crowded market for dynamic trade target could be challenging scenario for Royals

If Kansas City Royals fans thought adding Brendan Donovan this offseason would be easy, they were sorely mistaken.

According to the latest from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the interest in the St. Louis Cardinals utilityman is so widespread that it’s easier to list who isn’t interested than who is.

Morosi named several big-market teams, including the New York Mets and New York Yankees, as having checked in on Donovan, while calling the Houston Astros a “perfect fit” for the versatile, left-handed-hitting spark plug.

What once felt like an early Royals target has now evolved into a full-blown bidding war across the league.

The Royals may be out of the Brendan Donovan race before it really starts.

While Donovan’s fit in Kansas City remains obvious, the Royals’ ability to match the prospect capital of those other contenders is far less certain.

Now under the guidance of new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals are entering a sort of "tweener" phase; not a full rebuild, but definitely looking to retool after several underwhelming seasons.

Royals fans should know exactly what a team in that position looks for in trades: controllable big-league talent or high-upside prospects. Kansas City may have just enough of both to start a conversation about Donovan, but it’s hard to see how they stack up against what other teams can offer.

The Royals’ farm system still ranks near the bottom of the league. With 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone already graduated from prospect status, and catcher Carter Jensen likely to follow in early 2026, Kansas City’s top-tier minor-league talent is thin. Rebuilding a farm system takes time, especially without dealing away core MLB talent to expedite the process.

And the fact that the club left its first-round picks from 2020, 2021, and 2022 exposed in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft says a lot about how much of a talent deficit the team still faces, courtesy of the previous regime.

That leaves Kansas City in a difficult position. They have enough controllable talent to pull off one big swing, perhaps by leveraging left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron’s breakout 2025 or dangling the high-upside Blake Mitchell behind the plate. But the question becomes: Is Donovan worth that big swing? And if not, why treat him like a win-now, all-in acquisition?

In a perfect world, the Royals still need to check three major boxes this winter: a full-time left fielder, an upgrade at second base, and a platoon partner for Caglianone in right. Donovan, while capable of covering two of those spots, is clearly better suited for one.

So, if Kansas City pushes all of its chips in on him, a very solid, above-average starter, but not a star, are they risking too much of their limited trade capital and shortchanging their ability to fill other needs?

Trade negotiations always ebb and flow, but Kansas City needs to be clear about where Donovan ranks on their internal “big board” of trade targets. How high up is he?

If the front office believes Donovan is the kind of impact bat who helps push the Royals into playoff contention in 2026 and beyond, then go for it. But if he’s not that guy, it’s better to walk away now than to overextend in a bidding war they’re not built to win.