Baseball America tabs unheralded Royals outfielder to make surprising debut in 2025

Kansas City Royals fans spent much of the offseason pining for an outfield upgrade. From a batting perspective, the Royals’ primary trio of MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe formed one of the worst outfield trios in baseball—a position usually known for offensive output. Alas, Opening Day has come and gone, and aside from the sparingly used Mark Canha, the Royals haven't made any substantial changes to address their outfield concerns.

Unfortunately, those batting issues have persisted through the first week of the season. Royals outfielders have been well below league-average. Several other playoff hopefuls, like the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves, have outfield production issues, but Kansas City's margin for error is even smaller. If the Royals want to realize their playoff aspirations in 2025, something will have to change in the outfield—and fast.

Fans are still holding out hope that 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone will see some action in right field; clearing the way for a quicker MLB debut. But outside of Caglianone, there are few saviors. Drew Waters and Nelson Velázquez already had extended runs with the major-league club, while Tyler Gentry and John Rave are still awaiting their turn on the 26-man roster. There isn’t a major league- ready outfielder waiting in the wings, at least not one that casual Royals fans have hitched their wagon to.

Could Spencer Nivens be part of the KC Royals solution in the outfield?

Baseball America (subscription required) suggested another name that may enter the outfield fold The outlet revealed their list of prospects who impressed scouts most in spring training—largely playing away from many fans' eyes in either Arizona or Florida. The Royals had a lone representative on the list of 50, and it was surprisingly outfielder Spencer Nivens.

"On the precipice of his first upper-level test, Nivens spent the spring looking like a player who could back up his gaudy output from a year ago. Scouts believe he could be an above-average hitter who gets to plus numbers at his peak. Combine the hittability with 55-grade power and playable defense in the outfield and you get someone with a chance to reach the big leagues by season’s end." Baseball America

The Royals drafted Nivens—a Columbia, Missouri native and Missouri State alum—142nd overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. He posted largely lackluster numbers in his initial pro debut, but was set to really hit the ground running in 2024. After another disappointing start, Nivens found another gear with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits, recording a .808 OPS and 20 home runs in 99 games. That power surge came after he hit 13 home runs in August alone, something no MLB team or affiliate matched.

That hot-streak did little to elevate Nivens’ prospect profile, with MLB Pipeline ranking him the 30th-best Royals prospect and Baseball America omitting him altogether. However, Nivens once again handled business this spring, hitting a home run and scoring three runs in five plate appearances. The 23-year-old didn’t see much action in spring but will start the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas after an expected promotion.

Nivens is far from MLB ready, due to lingering plate discipline and swing mechanics concerns from last season. He has the chance to assuage those concerns in Texas League action and show whether Baseball America's findings are fact or fiction. Royals fans certainly hope his prediction holds up, as Nivens could be part of the solution to the Royals' outfield woes.

