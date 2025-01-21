Royals' wishful free agent target stolen by Blue Jays on contract KC never would've offered

The Kansas City Royals' need for an outfielder is a common topic of conversation among fans, but the top outfielder left in free agency is off the market. The AL East's Toronto Blue Jays have played bridesmaid to several top free agents this offseason, but they finally cross the finish line as a winner for the services of outfielder Anthony Santander.

The team announced the deal as a five-year, $92.5 million contract, and according to Santander’s representation, there are steps to bring the deal to six years and $110 million in total.

Santander’s deal represents a significant investment for Toronto, but it could pay dividends if his offensive production remains consistent. In 2024, Santander posted an .814 OPS — the 13th-best mark in the American League — powered by 44 home runs (second in the AL) and 102 RBIs (ninth in the AL). While his .235 batting average might not jump off the page, his power and run production made him a standout bat and a key contributor to Baltimore’s success.

Did the KC Royals miss out on Anthony Santander?

For the Royals, Santander could have been a transformative addition to a lineup in dire need of a middle-order presence. Kansas City’s outfielders combined for a dismal 79 wRC+ in 2024, ranking 28th in MLB. With Hunter Renfroe, MJ Melendez, and Kyle Isbel struggling to generate consistent offense, the outfield remains one of the Royals’ weakest links. Santander’s bat would have addressed those shortcomings, providing a proven slugger to complement Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino.

However, Santander was far from a perfect fit for the Royals, particularly defensively. His -2 Outs Above Average last season ranked below league average, but even that would have been a notable upgrade over Renfroe’s -7 mark in right field. The challenge of patrolling Kansas City’s spacious Kauffman Stadium likely made Santander a less appealing target for the Royals, whose outfield demands above-average fielding capabilities

The move has a larger cost than just the payroll. Santander rejected a qualifying offer from the Orioles earlier this winter, and there are some ramifications against any team that signed him. Toronto lost their second-round selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, and also lost $500,000 from their international bonus pool. Baltimore also made out nicely by adding the 31st overall pick to their draft warchest, a team that has three picks in the top 31 slots.

With Santander off the board, Kansas City faces limited options to address their offensive needs in free agency. MLB.com's Anne Rogers has reported that the Royals remain active in the trade market, suggesting that potential reinforcements may come through deals rather than signings. However, if no significant moves materialize, Royals fans may have to rely on internal development and improvements from the current roster as the team prepares for Opening Day.