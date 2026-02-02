5 familiar former Royals still hunting for work as spring training looms

Returning and new Kansas City Royals are busy preparing to head for Surprise, Arizona, and spring training. The Royals set to play in the World Baseball Classic can report Feb. 9, other pitchers and catchers begin work Feb. 11, and the rest of the squad, including the club's 40-man roster and 25 non-roster invitees, will gather for the first full squad workout Feb. 16.

But even as spring training draws close, several former Royals are still looking for places to play in 2026. Free agents all, none have, as of this writing, landed contracts for the coming season.

Some should find work soon as clubs tie up loose roster ends before camps open, while others may sweat things out longer. And others may be on the outside looking in when the regular season opens in late March.

Just who's in this job-hunting group of ex-Royals? Let's have a look at a few of the more familiar names.

Carlos Santana, first baseman/designated hitter

Signed as a free agent after the 2020 season, Santana represented another of the club's choices to replace Eric Hosmer, who left for free agency following the 2017 campaign.

Santana worked out well, pounding 19 homers, driving in 69 runs, and holding his own at Hosmer's old position, but the Royals decided the future had arrived in 2022 and in late June traded Santana to Seattle to make room for Vinnie Pasquantino.

Since then, Santana has played for the Mariners, Pirates, Brewers, Twins, Guardians, and Cubs. He hit 11 homers, had 54 RBI, and slashed .219/.308/.325 in a 2025 season split between Cleveland and the Cubs.

The 16-year big league veteran is reportedly drawing interest from Arizona.

Scott Barlow, relief pitcher

Barlow saved 56 games for the Royals, including 24 in 2022, before they shipped him to the Padres for a pair of minor league pitchers at the 2023 trade deadline.

He pitched 25 times for the Padres, then moved on to Cleveland via an offseason trade. Barlow posted a disappointing 63-game 4.25 ERA for the Guardians, then went 6-3 with a 4.21 ERA for Cincinnati last season.

Whether the Royals have any interest in Barlow is unknown. But a Barlow-KC reunion isn't something the club should pursue.

Adam Frazier, utility man

Frazier, sure to find work sooner rather than later, spent all of 2024 and part of 2025 with the Royals; after hitting only .202 with a .282 OBP in 2024, he signed with Pittsburgh and was batting a much-improved .255 with a .318 OBP when KC brought him back in the stunning trade deadline deal that sent Cam Devanney to the Pirates. Frazier homered four times, drove in 23 runs, and hit .283 for the Royals down the stretch.

Frazier's versatility — he's played every outfield and infield position — should attract teams filling last-minute roster gaps. Where he'll begin his 11th big league season remains to be seen, but the Royals could definitely use his services again.

MJ Melendez, outfielder/designated hitter

That Melendez is still unemployed isn't particularly surprising. The promise of 2021, when he led the minors with 41 homers, drove in 103 runs, and slashed .288/.386/.625, remains unfulfilled — although he averaged 16 homers for the Royals across the 2022, 2023, and 2024 major league campaigns, his .215 average and .297 OBP in 1,652 plate appearances, and the 5-for-60 performance with which he began the 2025 season, forced him back to the minors.

Perhaps the 20 homers and 64 RBI Melendez hit at Triple-A Omaha after last season's April demotion will convince another organization to take a chance on him.

Tommy Pham, outfielder/designated hitter

The well-traveled Pham — he's played for 10 teams during a 12-season major league career that began in 2014 with the Cardinals — didn't light things up in the 23 games he appeared for the Royals two seasons ago after they plucked him off the waiver wire from St. Louis. As his .228/.250/.337 line proves, he didn't hit much or find his way on base often enough.

But Pham, exclusively an outfielder and DH, was more solid for the Pirates, with whom he signed a free agent deal, in 2025. He hit 10 home runs with 52 RBI and a .245/.330/.370 line in 120 games.

Pham is known to bring fire to clubs. But don't expect Kansas City to bring him back.

So, as spring training closes in on these five former Royals, it will be interesting to see when and with whom they sign.