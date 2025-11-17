3 potential bullpen reunions the Royals must avoid for 2026

More than anything, the Kansas City Royals need to pick up at least one impact bat this winter. Ask anyone who knows a baseball when they see one, and they'll tell you just that. Improving the club's offense is a must.

That doesn't mean, however, that general manager J.J. Picollo, whose identical search ended without much success last winter, will ignore other areas. Expect him to seek a decent utility man and a back-end rotation piece, with the latter increasing in importance if, as expected, bringing a big bat aboard costs the club some of its rich starting pitching depth.

And don't be shocked if Picollo pursues a reliever or two to smooth out the slightly rough edges of a good bullpen. This winter's free agent market is replete with relievers, including some who've pitched for the Royals ... but there are three bullpen pieces with whom the Royals don't need to reunite.

The Royals should pass on Jorge López

López, acquired by Kansas City in the 2018 trade deadline deal that sent Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee, enjoyed his share of KC fan affection. Unfortunately, his popularity exceeded his efficiency — the ugly 6.42 ERA he posted in the 47 games he worked before the club waived him two seasons later proves he gave up more runs than the Royals could afford. And he lost more than twice as many games (13) as he won (six).

Yes, he did take a perfect game into the ninth inning of a late-season 2018 contest, but the disappointing imbalance of his highs and lows far outweighed that wonderful moment.

Baltimore plucked him off the waiver wire in 2020. He made the 2022 American League All-Star team, and was so good for the Orioles that season — on the strength of a 44-game 1.68 ERA, he saved 23 games — that Minnesota pried him away from the O's at the trade deadline. And he worked to a 2.89 ERA in a 2024 campaign split between the Mets and Cubs.

But he's still maddeningly inconsistent. He posted a 5.95 ERA pitching for the Twins, Marlins, and Baltimore in 2023 and, despite going 6-0 for Washington this year, had a 6.57 ERA when the Nationals let him go in June.

Royals fans might relish the thought of López returning to Kauffman Stadium. But the runs he tends to yield in abundance are too high a price to pay for that.

Former Yankees standout Luke Weaver shouldn't be on the Royals' list

Two Octobers ago, after they made quick work of Baltimore in the 2024 AL Wild Card Series, the Royals took on the Yankees in the Division Series. New York's roster included Weaver, who pitched 14 times for the Royals with a 5.59 ERA after they received him from Arizona in a 2022 trade deadline swap.

Weaver blossomed with the Yankees after they claimed him off waivers late in the 2023 season. Suddenly dominant, he went 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 0.929 WHIP in 62 games for the 2024 Yanks.

And then punished Kansas City in the ALDS. The one-time Royal saved all three New York wins, and held KC scoreless and struck out five (and issued no walks) over 4.1 innings as his club disposed of the Royals in four games. What he did for the Yankees was, as we wrote here later, probably enough to make the Royals wish they could "undo" waiving him following the 2022 campaign.

But last season should make KC think twice, and hard, about any interest it might have in reuniting with Weaver. The magic could be fleeting and even gone — slowed for a short time with a hamstring strain, he still worked in two more games than he did the season before, but slipped to 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA (including a second-half 4.40), and was charged with five runs in just a third of an inning across three postseason appearances.

If he's searching for relievers to round out his bullpen, Picollo should look past Weaver.

The Royals should refrain from a reunion with Scott Barlow

It hasn't been that long since Barlow's 16 saves in 2024, his 24 the very next season, and his 2.30 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, and 5.6 bWAR over those two campaigns seemed to lock him in as the Royals' long-term closer. But contending San Diego came calling at the 2023 trade deadline and KC shipped Barlow and his 13 saves to the Padres.

And that's where and when Barlow's closer days ended. He registered no saves for the Padres, received only save opportunities from the Guardians in 2024, and just two from Cincinnati in 2025. His 4.25 ERA for Cleveland and 4.21 mark for the Reds suggest his best days may be behind him ... and that's disconcerting for a pitcher who turns 33 in December.

Barlow may try to hook on with someone as a closer, but the Royals don't need one as long as Carlos Estévez is around, and they have Lucas Erceg just in case he isn't. They also have promising A.J. Causey approaching big league-readiness.

Barlow's more likely to find a job as a mid-innings man, but Kansas City has plenty of those. The club needs to look elsewhere for any additional bullpen help.