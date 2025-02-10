4 KC Royals veterans desperately seeking redemption in spring training

Cavan Biggio, UTL

If you told Royals fans in 2019 that Cavan Biggio would one day be in Kansas City, they would have been ecstatic. At the time, he was one of the American League’s top rookies and looked like a key part of Toronto’s future, but after his breakout 2020 season, his offensive struggles persisted, leading to a turbulent 2024 in which he bounced between multiple teams. Now, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is looking to revive his MLB career in Surprise.

For all the jokes about Kansas City calling Biggio a super utility player, he at least has the versatility to earn that moniker. In 2024 alone, he logged at least 10 appearances at first base, second base, third base, and right field — further adding to a career that has seen him play everywhere except pitcher and catcher. While he’s no Ben Zobrist, his defensive flexibility has value. However, that value has been overshadowed by his struggles at the plate.

Last season, Biggio posted career lows in wRC+ (84), strikeout rate (32.1%), and wOBA (.285) across three teams. His bat has generally been league-average over his career, and as recently as 2023, he produced at an above-average level.

If the season started today and the Royals made no additional moves, Biggio would likely begin the year in Triple-A Omaha. But the idea of him suiting up for the Storm Chasers feels unlikely. Even if he doesn’t break camp with Kansas City, a strong spring could make him a buy-low trade target for another club. His ultimate goal should be securing a spot on an Opening Day roster — whether it’s with the Royals or elsewhere.