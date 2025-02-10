4 KC Royals veterans desperately seeking redemption in spring training

Chris Stratton, RHP

Much like Renfroe, right-hander Chris Stratton struggled in 2024, but his contract all but guaranteed his return. He enters the season as Kansas City’s second-highest-paid reliever, trailing only new addition Carlos Estévez. Unlike Estévez, however, Royals fans won’t be thrilled to see Stratton jogging in from the bullpen in high-leverage spots. A strong spring could help rebuild his value and secure his place on the 26-man roster.

In 2024, Stratton endured one of the worst seasons of his career, posting a 5.55 ERA across 57 appearances. The 36 runs he allowed came in just 18 of those outings, but the damage often overshadowed his cleaner performances. In 2023, he thrived by leaning on one of the most effective fastballs in baseball, but a sharp dip in velocity last season diminished the pitch’s value and threw his entire arsenal out of sync.

What can Stratton do this spring to ease concerns about his 2025 outlook? First and foremost, he needs to regain his fastball. Velocity dips can stem from mechanical flaws, lingering health issues, or general wear and tear, but his 2024 fastball velocity was the lowest since he transitioned to a full-time bullpen role. If he heads to Arizona and locates the pitch with its usual life, it could set the tone for a more stable season. If not — and if his decline continues at age 34 — his leash should be short.