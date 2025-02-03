3 KC Royals pitchers who must have stellar spring training

The anticipation is building for Kansas City Royals fans as the countdown to spring training nears its end. With pitchers and catchers set to report on February 12, the return of baseball is finally within reach. While the Royals kicked off the month with the Royals Rally — a post-pandemic tradition signaling the start of a new season — nothing makes Opening Day feel more tangible than seeing players back on the diamond.

In less than three weeks, the Royals will be playing a competitive baseball game. Let that sink in for a moment.

Spring training offers something for every kind of fan. For some, it’s simply the joy of hearing the crack of the bat again. For others, it’s the excitement of seeing top prospects share the field with established big-leaguers. But once the initial buzz wears off and daily action becomes routine, the real intrigue begins — evaluating players fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

With that in mind, here are some pitchers worth keeping a close eye on in Arizona. Their performance over the next month could dictate how the Royals’ pitching staff takes shape heading into the 2025 season.

James McArthur, RHP

Remember when James McArthur was getting the ambiance closer treatment in Kauffman Stadium? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

James McArthur enters the game. pic.twitter.com/seOfXQnCkw — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) May 8, 2024

McArthur’s rise to prominence in 2023 was electric. He closed out the year as Kansas City’s September/October Pitcher of the Month, cementing himself as a legitimate ninth-inning option heading into 2024. Slotted alongside veterans Will Smith and Chris Stratton, McArthur looked poised to hold down high-leverage opportunities. Unfortunately, both Smith and Stratton struggled, and McArthur caught the same bug.

His counting stats weren’t disastrous — he logged a career-high 56 2/3 innings, recorded five wins, and led the team with 18 saves. But his seven blown saves were tied for the seventh-most in MLB, and he set career worsts in ERA, batting average allowed, and home runs surrendered. The inconsistency was glaring. At times, McArthur was dominant, like during his August 1 to September 6 stretch when he looked like an elite late-game arm. But then there were meltdowns — his September 9 outing in Yankee Stadium being a prime example — where he appeared completely overwhelmed.

Now, 2025 offers a reset. McArthur didn’t see postseason action after a right elbow sprain ended his season prematurely on September 16, and there are no longer firm expectations for him in the closer role — or even on the Opening Day roster. FanGraphs currently projects the 27-year-old to start the season in Triple-A, but a strong spring could change that equation.

The Royals’ bullpen is beginning to take shape, with five relievers considered near-locks for the 26-man roster, including free-agent addition Carlos Estévez. That leaves just three spots for roughly 11 candidates. McArthur clearly had Quatraro’s trust at times in 2024, but regaining it will require consistency in Arizona. If he can recapture the dominance he flashed in late 2023, he might just push his way back into the Royals’ bullpen mix.