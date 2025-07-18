The Kansas City Royals face a crucial decision that will significantly impact the organization's direction for the next few years. At 47-50, the Royals aren't clear-cut "buyers", but they aren't exactly in "sell" mode either.

For Bobby Witt Jr. and company, the next 14 days will be crucial to determine J.J. Picollo's next move. If the Royals' Wednesday morning trade for Adam Frazier was any indication, fans stay locked in for anything as trade season has already begun for the boys in blue.

Do I think the Royals are in a position to be buyers at the deadline? No. The Royals are 4.5 games back of the Wild Card and would need to jump five teams to receive the last spot.

Sure, the Royals are 7-3 in their last 10 games, but they also are depending on teams to get cold and go on losing streaks to gain momentum in the Wild Card race.

Even if the Royals caught fire in the second half, is this a team you guys can envision competing for a World Series? Whether your answer is yes or no to that question, the Royals do not control their destiny enough to warrant sacrificing one of their top prospects.

With the MLB Draft wrapped up, the system may have elevated itself to one of the better farms in all of baseball.

Kansas City already has three players in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list (Jac Caglianone, Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen), and even with Caglianone graduating, there's potential for the Royals to have four to five players on the list by next season.

If the Royals do get on a heater after the break, and the stars align for them to acquire a major league-ready bat or arm, there are a few names I feel the Royals should mark as untouchable and hang up the phone if teams are asking about them.

4 KC Royals prospects who should be deemed untouchable at the trade deadline

C Blake Mitchell, High-A (Royals No. 2 Prospect)

The Royals' catching depth is outstanding, and Blake Mitchell is their best one. The eighth overall pick in 2023 had a banner year in 2024 with a 135 wRC+ between Single-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities, slashing .238/.376/.439 with 18 homers in 106 games.

His start to 2025 was delayed with a hamate bone injury, but he still profiles as the best overall prospect now that Caglianone is in the majors. Mitchell boasts elite ratings in power (60 grade) and arm strength (70 grade).

Blake Mitchell makes his late case for Blake of the Year 🏆



The @Royals' 2023 first-round pick returns to the @QCRiverBandits with his first full-season HR of 2025. pic.twitter.com/7cZq4KsXDy — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 11, 2025

Mitchell is likely a year or two away from a promotion, but at 20 years old, the Royals don't want to rush with a player like him. He has a smooth left-handed stroke that is built for natural power and lift.

C Carter Jensen, Triple-A (Royals No. 3 Prospect)

The timeline for Jensen to make his MLB debut has likely been accelerated, thanks to a breakout season in 2025. Jensen opened the year in Double-A and slashed .292/.360/.420 with a .780 OPS, six homers, and 37 RBIs in 68 games.

He earned a promotion to Triple-A on June 23rd and has continued raking to the tune of a 1.019 OPS and six homers in just 13 games, earning him an invitation to the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star break.

Jensen is already a fan favorite due to his ties to Kansas City, having graduated from Park Hill High School. He has some of the best raw power in the system and shows the prowess to stick at catcher defensively.

At just 22 years old, Jensen could help the Royals as soon as next season. It's best to hold on to Jensen with Salvador Perez in the twilight of his career.

LHP David Shields, Low-A (Royals No. 7 Prospect)

It only took one season for Shields, who was drafted by the Royals in the second round in 2024, to cement himself as the most promising pitcher in their system.

He was heralded as a terrific athlete in high school, playing baseball and serving as the starting quarterback for Mt. Lebanon (PA). Shields has turned heads in his full-season debut in the Royals system, showcasing the type of talent that suggests a quick progression through the minors.

He has an advanced feel for the art of pitching and has been carving up people at Single-A Columbia.

David Shields doing David Shields things tonight for @ColaFireflies.



4 more shutout frames lowers ERA to 2.14.



37.2 innings

42 strikeouts

7 walks

18 years old #RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/qACRYT97Wd — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 3, 2025

Shields has a 2.45 ERA in 10 starts at Single-A, and it would not be surprising to see a promotion to High-A Quad Cities at some point this season.

The southpaw has a 39-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and doesn't turn 19 until September. He's too good and too young to let go.

SS Yandel Ricardo, Low-A (Royals No. 10 Prospect)

Ricardo was the 17th-ranked international prospect according to MLB Pipeline's prospect list in 2024 and debuted in the Dominican Summer League that year at the age of 17. His defense was stellar, but his offense did not stand out in the DSL.

Still, analysts were excited about the young Cuban native and his power/speed combination. The skills were evident and showed enough contact and a low strikeout rate (17.3%) ability to be someone to look out for.

What a difference a year can make. Ricardo was brought stateside in 2025 and performed like a star in Rookie ball, slashing .342/.438/.533 with a .971 OPS, earning him a promotion to Low-A Columbia in June.

Smooth stroke from Yandel Ricardo for an RBI double. He’s firmly a top three hitter in the system. pic.twitter.com/INqtEg7Wru — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) July 2, 2025

An 18-year-old switch-hitter with an advanced feel for the strike zone and above-average defensive versatility is someone you would like to hold onto.