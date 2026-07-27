3 Royals who would benefit most if Kansas City goes full fire sale at trade deadline

It is that time of year where baseball fans have their Twitter notifications set to "all" for a few accounts: the insiders, the teams, the outlets tracking the latest on the MLB trade deadline. There is still some time ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, yet few teams are separating themselves from the pack in distinguishable ways. The Kansas City Royals are one of those few, though on the unenviable side of being sellers after a weak start to the season.

The Royals have some players to move on from that make sense on paper, like relievers Daniel Lynch IV and John Schreiber or starter Michael Wacha. Whether Kansas City will actually pull the trigger on sending those players to different teams remains to be seen, but let's say they did. Let's take it a step further and say Kansas City has a full-on fire sale, sending names like Lane Thomas, Starling Marte, Alex Lange, and more to contenders. That opens up several 26-man roster spots and several roles the Royals will need to fill to complete the season.

Aug. 3 could come and go and there will be several nameless lockers in the Royals clubhouse and different players for manager Matt Quatraro to turn to. For those players who are unlikely to be traded, it can either be a blessing or a curse. A blessing if there is an opening for them to take advantage of and shine, or a curse if they are not ready for the role and have to step in but do not step up. Either way, here are three names Royals fans should see more of and hopefully more from following the trade deadline.

Isaac Collins' recent momentum only stands to gain with bigger role

MLB.com's Anne Rogers highlighted Collins' transition and turnaround this season in her latest newsletter, but it all boils down to a tale of two seasons for the switch hitter. Collins was not coming close to fans' expectations after he was arguably the headline outfield acquisition for Kansas City this past offseason, struggling in all facets of the game. But Collins has since turned things around in a big way, serving as one of Kansas City's most prolific bats during the lineup's turnaround.

Since June 1, Collins is slashing .273/.354/.427 with 16 RBI and 18 RBI across 45 games, a potent producer usually further down the Royals' lineup. Collins' 118 wRC+ in that same span trails only fellow outfielder Jac Caglianone as well as Michael Massey for the team lead. That is a far cry from his 88 wRC+ in the 188 plate appearances prior to June 1, when Collins was walking more but hitting for less power and striking out at a higher clip.

Collins should already be an everyday player if he is healthy, but he should be pushed up the lineup further if Thomas is traded and especially so if Marte moves on. Collins is under team control for a few more years, so the Royals may consider trading him at this time. But if he stays in the clubhouse, Collins is on track to close out the season in a far better, polar-opposite fashion to its start.

Steven Cruz could be in line for high-leverage bullpen role after trade deadline

Cruz may be coming off his third loss of the season after surrendering a go-ahead double in the Detroit Tigers' series-opening win, but that should not overshadow the steps forward and potential the righty still has in the bullpen - especially after he followed that up with a save on Sunday.

Things have been volatile for much of the Royals relief staff, as their collective 5.24 FIP and -3.1 fWAR are the worst in MLB. Cruz has not been helpful in either stat across the full season, with a career-worst 5.74 FIP and -0.4 fWAR in his 36.0 innings pitched. But hone in on recent results, like Collins since June 1, and a different picture emerges. Cruz has pitched 23.0 innings in that span, sporting a 2.18 ERA and 3.30 FIP. That is the best stretch from any qualified Royals reliever, including hot trade candidate Daniel Lynch IV.

Cruz still has solid strikeout numbers this season, but before Sunday hadn't issued a walk since July 6, the longest walkless streak of his career. Add on that the Dominican is one of two pitchers in baseball to inherit at least 10 runners and strand them all, and there is plenty for Cruz to build on down the stretch if Lange, Lynch, Schreiber, or more move on. Especially as Lucas Erceg struggles, Cruz should be in line for more save opportunities like he had with his second of the season on Sunday.

Luinder Avila could solidify himself as a Royals starter down the stretch

Avila still has a better pathway in the bullpen long-term, and that is a drum I will not stop beating this season. But the Royals leadership has talked numerous times about the righty's potential in the starting rotation. As the season turns into an abbreviated evaluation for 2027 and beyond, if Avila is going to prove his mettle as a starter, now is the time to do it, especially if Wacha is wearing a different uniform soon.

Avila has not been the most consistent starter in his professional career, no matter the level. While he had stretches where he looked like an elite pitching prospect, the health and consistency issues were impossible to ignore. Injuries over the past two seasons forced Avila to the big leagues, where more of that potential showed up but the consistency question followed him.

He was used exclusively in relief last season, but Kansas City needs innings and Avila can provide them. So far, he has made 20 appearances with 67.1 innings pitched, sporting a 4.81 ERA and 4.34 FIP. Not terrible, but not good enough to pencil Avila into Opening Day 2027's rotation. His recent run has been better in limiting walks and home runs, fueling a 3.70 FIP and 3.57 ERA over his last 35.1 innings.

Avila always seems like one or two transactions away from being pushed back into the bullpen, but a Wacha trade or even a Seth Lugo deal would all but guarantee he finishes out the season as a starter.