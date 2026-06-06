3 Royals prospects poised to rise up rankings after strong starts in 2026

Don't look now, but a handful of Kansas City Royals' prospects are making their case to be considered as the cream of the crop. While not quite household names just yet, these youngsters are playing their way to the top.

The Royals’ minor league system has consistently received poor grades over the last few years. Outside of big names like Carter Jensen and slugger Jac Caglianone, Kansas City just hasn't developed the level of talent as top tier systems in the league. For most fans of the team, that statement probably isn’t a complete shocker. But what might actually be shocking is that three prospects are bound to quickly rise up the rankings and impress scouts throughout MLB.

Thanks to some very strong performances to start the 2026 season, the team’s future looks just a little brighter. Although it still may take a few years to see players like David Shields, Ramon Ramirez or Justin Lamkin in a Royals uniform, they’re already making their case for some national attention down in the minor league system.

David Shields may provide protection for the Royals’ future rotation

With his 20th birthday not until September, Shields is already putting up impressive numbers in High-A ball as a teenager. This is exactly why he's been steadily shooting up the prospect rankings. Even without typical overpowering stuff, the young lefty has still managed to tally 47 strikeouts through 47.1 innings of work in 2026.

As seen with New York Yankees rising star Cam Schlittler, fastball velocity can develop later in a prospect's career. However, Shields may be just fine with his low 90s heater. In 11 starts with the Quad City River Bandits, Shields has held opponents to just a .221 batting average and only four home runs. Scouts have pointed to Shields’ impressive changeup and his two solid breaking pitches for his ability to keep hitters off balance.

Obviously it is too early in Shields' career to start reserving a locker at Kauffman Stadium, but there's no reason to believe that he won't be able to continue his strong showing. And since a strong LHP is always a hot commodity in MLB, the Royals may even be holding a valuable trade asset should they look to acquire win-now talent. Regardless, don't be surprised to see Shields crack the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list in the near future.

Ramon Ramirez has let his offense do the talking

As Shields' battery mate with the River Bandits, Ramirez has made a name for himself as a bat-first prospect. While he may eventually develop into a more effective catcher, Ramirez’s real value lies in his offensive production. Through his first 48 games, Ramirez has driven in 44 runs while adding seven home runs.

Equipped with his .848 OPS, Ramirez projects as a capable power bat who can bolster a team’s run production. Despite his pop, the 20-year-old catcher does lack a little plate discipline at this stage in his career. In 206 plate appearances he’s drawn just 20 walks compared to his 44 strikeouts.

According to scouts, Ramirez has improved his ability to handle a pitching staff, though his defense may always take a back seat to his bat. And depending on how Jensen performs at the big league level and how well Blake Mitchell develops, Ramirez may eventually find himself relegated to more of a full-time DH role down the road. But as long as Ramirez continues to rake, he will continue to bump up his stock.

Justin Lamkin is making quick work of the Royals' minor league system

As the 71st overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Lamkin was clearly seen as a pitcher with some very high upside. But even the Royals front office might not have seen his meteoric rise though the farm system coming. After just six starts with the River Bandits in High-A ball, Lamkin earned a promotion to Double-A.

That promotion was certainly deserved too. The fast-rising LHP posted a 1.27 ERA while striking out 38 batters across 28.1 innings pitched. Even better, Lamkin surrendered only 15 hits, highlighting just how tough of an at-bat he has been for opponents.

Since being promoted to the River Bandits, Lamkin has continued to befuddle hitters, already racking up 15 Ks in his two starts. Evaluators attribute Lamkin’s success to his unorthodox delivery and ability to deceive hitters. He also boasts an effective gyro slider that pairs nicely with his low 90s fastball. Although he’s not projected to be a frontline starter in the majors, Lamkin could eventually add a lot of value to the Royals’ pitching staff in the next few years.