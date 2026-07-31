3 Royals minor leaguers who are playing their way to post-trade deadline call-up

Wow, this late trade deadline is really throwing off the baseball rhythm. Once August ends, most Kansas City Royals fans have already made their thoughts known on the teams moves, or lack thereof, and shifted to the roster expansion ahead. At least that is the rhythm that has been the normal for Royals for decades.

But, for all the focus on the players leaving and coming to the organization ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, there are hundreds of players already in the organization grinding the season away. Playing 100+ games in Iowa or South Carolina may not be the most glorious thing, but it is all in the name of getting that coveted promotion, leading hopefully one day to a change on the big-league stage.

And underneath all of it sits a simple reality: this Royals roster has more questions than answers heading into 2027, and the fastest way to start answering them is to see what the players in Omaha can do with a real opportunity. That opportunity is arriving. Between injuries that have gutted the pitching staff and an outfield picture that keeps shifting, Kansas City has more paths open right now than it has had in years. Three Storm Chasers in particular have made the loudest case for themselves.

All statistics refer to performance since June 1, 2026 at Triple-A Omaha.

Royals have nothing to lose in giving Gavin Cross a shot in the majors

Gavin Cross was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and for a long stretch of his professional career, that pedigree looked like it might quietly disappear into a series of uneven minor league seasons. A brutal 2023 at High-A, slowed by back discomfort and an illness that sapped his strength, pushed his stock down. He answered with a strong 2024 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and now, in his first extended look at Triple-A, the power and the contact are finally showing up in the same season at the same time.

Across 169 plate appearances at Omaha, Cross is hitting .321 with a .596 slug, 10 home runs, and a .413 wOBA. The swing adjustment behind the surge is a simple one. Like fellow outfielder John Rave, he added a toe tap to his load, giving himself more time to identify pitches before committing. The results have been immediate. He was named an International League Player of the Week for a stretch in which he homered in five consecutive games, becoming the first hitter at the full-season level anywhere in baseball to do that in 2026. He'd then add a sixth in the first game of the new week for good measure.

HE HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🤯



Gavin Cross has now homered in six consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/xa3WRaOLNY — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 29, 2026

The one number worth watching before getting too far ahead of the moment: his wOBA (.413) is running 104 points above his expected wOBA (.309), a gap large enough to suggest some regression is coming. Some of that is simply a hot stretch running hot. But the underlying contact quality, a 42.4% hard-hit rate and a 22.5% strikeout rate that is not out of line for a corner bat with power, supports a real uptick in performance even if the surface numbers cool off somewhat.

The opportunity is real for Cross. Kansas City traded outfielder Kameron Misner to Philadelphia in late July, and Lane Thomas has been the club's most obvious trade chip as an impending free agent. Every outfielder who leaves Kansas City this month is a fresh at-bat opportunity, and Cross is the most MLB-ready internal option to fill it. Between the prospect pedigree, the timing, and the production, he is the clearest call-up case of the three players on this list.

Could the Royals give veteran Matt Moore his next major league opportunity?

Matt Moore is not a prospect. He is a 37-year-old left-hander who was the game's top-ranked prospect once, back in 2012, and who made an All-Star team the following year before Tommy John surgery rerouted his career into a long, well-traveled relief journey. Kansas City signed him to a minor league deal on June 20, and by the middle of July he had reported to Omaha, the ninth organization of his career if he ultimately reaches Kansas City.

The early returns are a mixed, small-sample bag. Across 18 plate appearances faced, opponents are hitting .313 against him with a .345 wOBA, and his 45.5% hard-hit rate against is elevated. But he has also struck out five of those 18 batters, a 27.8% rate, and has strung together multi-inning scoreless outings in relief alongside fellow veteran additions Aaron Bummer and Justin Topa. The sample is far too small to draw firm conclusions either way.

What makes Moore relevant is not his statistical case so much as the state of the roster he is trying to reach. Carlos Estévez has barely pitched. Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic are both out with elbow issues. Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna have also been shelved. Kansas City has been forced to stack veteran bullpen depth simply to field a pitching staff, and Moore, Bummer, and Topa represent the next wave of names in line if further attrition hits.

His path to Kansas City is entirely contingent on health, both the health of the pitchers ahead of him and his own. He left a late July outing with an apparent injury that has not been fully clarified, which is the one concern that could end his Royals story before it starts.

Both trades and MLB injuries could open door for a Brett Squires call-up

Nobody drafted Brett Squires. He signed with the Royals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in the summer of 2022, and at every level he has played since, he has hit. That track record has not translated into much national prospect attention, but the batted-ball data at Triple-A this season is difficult to look past.

Squires is hitting .278 with a .510 slugging percentage, eight home runs, and a .372 wOBA in 177 plate appearances at Omaha. His hard-hit rate sits at 41.6%, and his barrel rate is 9.7% of batted ball events, both marks that would play as legitimate power production against major league pitching. His expected wOBA of .316 does trail his actual .372 mark by a meaningful margin, suggesting some of his current results are running a bit hot.

But the contact quality underneath it, consistently hard, elevated contact from a hitter who has now shown it at every stop, is the part that could elevate him to Kansas City this season.

Brett Squires just hit his 12th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/9eaoft63Zt — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 12, 2026

The swing and miss is the skill that will determine his ceiling. His 23.7% strikeout rate is manageable but not elite for a bat-first profile.

The bigger practical obstacle is roster mechanics rather than performance. Squires, like Cross and Moore, is not currently on Kansas City's 40-man roster, which means a corner-infield promotion requires a corresponding move rather than a simple phone call.

With Vinnie Pasquantino working his way back from a hamate fracture and dealing with lingering wrist soreness, first base and DH at-bats remain unsettled in Kansas City. If Pasquantino has any further setback, Squires becomes a real conversation, assuming the roster paperwork gets sorted out first.