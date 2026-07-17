3 Royals 2026 draft picks who should make their pro debut before the season ends

As the Kansas City Royals try to recover and regroup from a tough first half, the work for the front office does not take an All-Star break. The 2026 MLB Draft is in the books, with all eyes on Kansas City taking Louisville outfielder Zion Rose at sixth overall, the first surprise of this year's amateur draft. Royals fans rightfully had a vocal reaction to the drafting approach, but Rose's selection should not overshadow the 20 other picks or the fact that all 21 selections are now tied to the Royals organization.

Who signs for what will obviously be a big part of the process this summer, especially if Kansas City believes they created savings with an underslot approach on Rose. Those savings could be redirected toward signing 30th overall selection Taylor Rabe or 119th overall pick Dominic Battista, but that is for the agents and front office to sort out. Several other players seem extremely likely to sign with Kansas City and begin their professional careers, for better or for worse.

There is still a good amount of time left in the minor league season, opening the door for some of the more experienced selections to make their affiliated debut this year. Rose is no exception, considering he missed plenty of action due to injury and could benefit from reps against quality competition in 2026 to best set himself up for 2027 and beyond.

Seventeen of Kansas City's picks come from the collegiate ranks, giving plenty of 2026 draftees a chance to jump to Low-A Columbia or High-A Quad Cities, much like 2024 first-rounder Jac Caglianone did following his draft. Here are three names to keep an eye on and what they bring to the Royals organization.

Camden Johnson's speed and athleticism could carry him to Low-A Columbia

The Royals took late swings on two highly rated MLB Pipeline prospects this past weekend, notably picking 138th-ranked Hudson DeVaughan at 569th overall. But Oklahoma infielder Camden Johnson came off the board later than Pipeline expected, with Kansas City drafting the 116th-ranked prospect at 269th overall. The Texas native was among the last men standing this collegiate season after the Sooners won the College World Series, but the Wichita State transfer should not be resting on that laurel for long.

Baseball America labeled Johnson as one of the draft's best collegiate prospects in the speed department, and that tool shows up all over the diamond. He swiped a career-high 31 bases on 34 attempts for the Sooners in 2026 and converted plenty of groundballs into infield hits with his elite speed. That same athleticism translates to his defensive profile, giving him the twitch and range to handle multiple positions. Most outlets project him as a superutility type after splitting time between third base and shortstop last year.

Johnson does not have any public injury concerns and last played for the Sooners in the College World Series. He will be 22 once Opening Day 2027 rolls around and should be a quicker-rising player for Kansas City. He does need to improve against breaking balls, a weakness that surfaced in SEC competition but was overshadowed by his ability to jump on fastballs. Putting him in Columbia's lineup will at least give him some plate appearances to show the organization what he needs to work on this offseason.

Tanner Griffith may be trading in a TCU commitment for a spot in the Fireflies' lineup

Saint Mary's outfielder Tanner Griffith was one of two former Gaels set to transfer to TCU for 2027, but the Royals drafting him should pull him away from that commitment. Griffith had a breakout year at the plate alongside a memorable season for Saint Mary's, which made their first NCAA Tournament and knocked top-seeded UCLA out of the regional round. Now, Griffith should be trading in the red and silver for Columbia duds any day now.

Griffith was not a highly regarded prospect despite a solid collegiate career that saw him start for the past three seasons. He played all three outfield positions at Saint Mary's and was primarily a right fielder during West Coast League action with Portland's squad. His 2026 season at the plate was special, slashing .342/.477/.545 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases, and a .203 ISO, all career bests. It was also his second consecutive season walking more than he struck out, constantly putting the ball in play and letting his legs do the rest.

Griffith reminds me of Royals' 2025 17th-rounder Luke Pelzer, at least in the profile immediately following the draft. Pelzer benefitted from a quick assignment to Columbia, where he showed off his fielding chops and got consistent looks at the plate. He has since become a highly productive batter in Quad Cities, and Griffith will hopefully follow a similar trajectory this time next year. For now, getting a look at affiliated pitching should help him adjust to the timing, face more polished arms, and prove where he fits best in the outfield.

Dalton Hill has the makings of a late-round reliever to watch on the farm

If fans think the outcomes vary wildly among MLB relievers, that applies exponentially to relievers in the MLB Draft. The Royals drafted several pitchers who profile best coming out of the bullpen, including 13th-rounder Dalton Hill. The Nicholls State righty only has 59.0 collegiate innings to his name, but looked immensely better after moving from the rotation in 2025 to the bullpen in 2026. Besides, who does not love a setup man this pumped about a strikeout?

We have a 🚨Psycho Closer Alert🚨



Dalton Hill- Nicholls State pic.twitter.com/LKRzte0Y1t — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 4, 2026

Hill did not go far from his hometown to attend Nicholls State after transferring from Northeast Texas Community College. His arsenal is a straightforward fastball-slider combination, but it was effective in abbreviated outings this season. He allowed just 10 hits and three earned runs in 20.0 collegiate innings in 2026, striking out 19 and walking six. Only 17 outings is not much to go on, but the Royals clearly like the traits Hill shows on the mound.

Hill is not one of those relievers I would project the Royals stretching back out into a starter. Let the righty's arsenal roll. He regularly sits at or above MLB average velocities on both the fastball and slider, and polishing his command of both pitches is the key to unlocking the next step.

Unless there is something specific Kansas City wants him to focus on or an undisclosed injury he is rehabbing, Hill should be heading to Columbia to show fans what he can do in the Fireflies' bullpen.