3 reasons Royals' $8 million Jonathan India decision could be their most costly one

The Kansas City Royals have certainly been active in making sure this roster enters the 2026 season in a better place than when they ended the 2025 campaign.

They've bolstered their outfield mix with the additions of Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, their bullpen has seen upgrades like Matt Strahm and Nick Mears come through the door and they've secured their future (both near and extended) with a pair of well-deserved extension to both Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia.

However, as productive as they've seemingly been, there's still some holes to be poked in their winter business. It could be that it's lacked an outright splash (especially offensively) or perhaps it's been a series of puzzling moves made.

And arguably no move was more puzzling this offseason than their decision to bring back Jonathan India on an $8 million contract.

This happened ahead of the non-tender deadline in November when India, after a career-worst 89 wRC+ in his first year with the Royals, looked like a name that was primed to be on his way out. And according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it took other league executives by surprise to know the Royals were bringing him back.

And those other league executives are right to be skeptical of why the Royals made such a decision, as months have gone by and no real additions have been made to really bolster their standing at the position.

Even though $8 million isn't exactly breaking the bank, this could very well be the most costly decision the Royals have made this winter.

3 reasons why Royals' decision to hang onto Jonathan India could be their most costly one

India's offensive profile has no clear place in this lineup

Let's start with offense, which has been the clear topic of conversation surrounding the Royals' offseason in general.

Last season, India was brought in to be to be much needed force at the leadoff position, but unfortunately that never came to fruition.

In 104 games at the leadoff position, India only slashed .236/.321/.336 with an 85 wRC+, which resulted in his late season fall towards the bottom half of the order.

And other than a 113 wRC+ in 19 games in the seven hole, India was a below average hitter everywhere else he hit.

Perhaps the seven hole may be the spot for him moving forward in 2026, but just 19 games of "success" there last season isn't the greatest sample size to bank on and other than solid plate discipline, his underlying metrics don't exactly scream of a hitter that would look overly comfortable anywhere in the lineup as a big league starter.

India has no real versatility beyond second...and he's not great at second to begin with

Putting the lineup aside, from a positional standpoint, the Royals attempted the whole multi-position project with India last season, playing him at third base and left field early on.

However, with a -2 DRS, -4 OAA and -3 FRV at third base and -2 DRS, -3 OAA and -2 FRV in left field, it was clear India had no real future at either spot and the project was abandoned rather quickly.

But unfortunately for both him and Kansas City, India didn't really look any more comfortable at his primary second base spot either, sporting a -2 DRS, -6 OAA and -4 FRV.

India may not even be the Royals' best second baseman

Lastly, sticking at second base, if this wasn't an anomaly and is in fact the India Royals fans are going to see again in 2026, then there's reason to believe that perhaps he's not even their best option at second base.

Don't get me wrong, with their $8 million commitment - compared to the $1.57 million commitment they made to India's fellow second base partner Michael Massey this winter - he'll all but likely get the nod as their starting second baseman from the get-go again.

And despite his poor stats, India's 89 wRC+, while below-average, cleared Massey's 57 wRC+ by a mile last year. However, Massey's full season stats don't tell the complete story.

After returning from a lengthy stint on the injured list in late August, Massey looked like one of the Royals' best hitters in the lineup.

In his 68 plate appearances after returning on August 25, Massey slashed .375/.412/.484 with a 151 wRC+. It's a small sample size, but it does add an element of doubt to India being the best option at second, especially when you pair it with Massey's above average 104 wRC+ in 2024, strong postseason that year and his defensive superiority at the spot as well.