3 potential trade destinations for KC Royals' Maikel Garcia this winter

As the holidays approach, Kansas City Royals fans are left wondering if their team has a few surprises in store before the year wraps up. Royals general manager J.J. Picollo recently urged patience, suggesting the club would wait out the market. But where’s the fun in that?

With plenty of free agents still available, trade rumors swirling, and veterans looking for new homes, the offseason remains wide open. The beauty of winter baseball is that anything feels possible — and one possibility growing more likely is the departure of infielder Maikel Garcia.

After a promising 2023 campaign, the hope was that Garcia would take another step forward in 2024. Defensively, he showcased brilliance at third base, while flashes of offensive potential and speed on the basepaths hinted at a player transitioning from a fringe top-10 prospect to a key contributor. However, his performance stalled last season. Garcia’s defense regressed, and his offensive struggles were glaring. His 69 wRC+ ranked dead last among qualified MLB hitters, even as he frequently led off the Royals’ lineup. While his versatility and team-friendly control still make him valuable, his long-term role in Kansas City has become increasingly unclear.

With the Royals actively seeking ways to improve their 2025 roster, it raises the question: could Garcia be on the move this winter? If so, here are three destinations where he could make an impact — and why they make sense.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels came into the offseason swinging, making some of the winter's first major acquisitions. While slugger Jorge Soler and pitcher Yusei Kikuchi are several steps below the free agency's best, the AL West club is undoubtably trying to avoid a dreaded rebuild following a 99-loss 2024 campaign. Their 26-man roster lacks flexibility up and down the board, threatening to once again expose Los Angeles' shallow depth. Adding Garcia to the fold would provide valuable flexibility at a reasonable price.

The Angels are set with shortstop Zach Neto, but he underwent surgery this offseason which could delay his 2025 season. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has a knack for not being available, or good when he is healthy. Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman are some older do-it-all players, but offer a lower ceiling and floor compared to Garcia.

The Angels first wave of moves stirred up questions about whether they would be sellers or not, but ESPN's Jeff Passan recently clarified that conundrum, saying that outfielder Taylor Ward and infielder Luis Rengifo are both "there to be had" on the trade market. Kansas City could pursue either one of those players, dangling Garcia in negotiations. Rengifo would feel like a redundancy, but adding Ward to the roster would lengthen Kansas City's lineup immensely.