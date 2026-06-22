3 potential first-round MLB Draft prospects Royals fans should watch at this week's combine

The 2026 MLB Draft is creeping up as the summer ticks along, and the next step in the draft process is around the corner. Hundreds will descend upon Chase Field in Phoenix for the sixth annual MLB Draft Combine, running from June 23-26. It is a who's-who affair with 192 of MLB Pipeline's Top 200 draft prospects on the list to attend. The Kansas City Royals will certainly have their eyes, ears, and radar guns focused on the group of prospects as they decide who to take at sixth overall.

Fans will be able to watch combine coverage on MLB Network, including "batting practice, infield/outfield and bullpen sessions as well as analysis of the prospects and interviews with players and club officials." Behind the scenes, with what matters plenty, prospects will meet with front office executives and undergo medical examinations to shore up their draft profile heading into the July 11-12 draft. Here is the entire schedule:

Tuesday, June 23

11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET: On-field workouts

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET: MLB Network Showcase

9:00 p.m. ET: High School Showcase Game

Wednesday, June 24

12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET: On-field Workouts

Thursday, June 25

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET: Strength and Conditioning Testing

Friday, June 26

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET: Strength and Conditioning Testing

With such a lengthy list of prospects set to attend, it will be hard to focus on a choice few without some direction ahead of time. For me, these are the three options at sixth overall that I am watching at this week's MLB Draft Combine.

Could the Royals be interested in southpaw Gio Rojas at pick No. 6?

The Royals' interest in prep southpaw Gio Rojas is one of the organization's worst-kept secrets. Baseball America has reported multiple times that Kansas City is interested, including in their latest mock draft, where the organization reportedly sent multiple scouts to see Rojas.

The Florida native has an accolade-laden prep career, including headline performances for Team USA and MLB's High School All-American Game. The professional ranks will soon be calling for the Miami commit, with the Royals as a popular landing spot.

Rojas could be his high school's first first-round draft selection, thanks to a lively fastball and plus slider from the left side. Rojas looks in complete control getting down the mound, keeping his 6-foot-4 frame in seamless rhythm. MLB Pipeline says that despite an expanded arsenal, Rojas "has all the makings of a frontline starter" ahead of the coming draft.

‘26 Gio Rojas (FL) secures the 6th straight State Championship for Stoneman Douglas tossing a gem dominating w/ FB up to 97x3 🔥



16 whiffs



6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K (68% K)



FB: 92-97 (2616)

SL: 77-80 (2701)

CH: 80-86 (2094)@CanesBaseball recruit#MLBDraft | @ShooterHunt pic.twitter.com/VSJDRUFgfI — Cayden Hatcher (@CaydenHatcherFL) May 17, 2026

Could Drew Burress be the Royals future solution in the outfield?

One of the two Georgia Tech players expected to go in the top 10 selections, outfielder Drew Burress would be the option Royals fans prefer over another catcher. Burress is unquestionably the top collegiate outfielder in the coming draft, with Eric Booth Jr. as his primary competition for the title of top outfield prospect. While the Georgia native has a notable college career, backing that up with physical testing will go a long way.

Burress is one of those players where no one questions his baseball IQ, but there are questions about different parts of his profile translating to the professional scene. Burress has a high leg kick that helps him get the most of a 5-foot-9 frame at the plate. His quick hands help that cause too, as he posted a .358/.473/.657 line in 2026. His production at the plate has marginally diminished each year since his record-setting freshman campaign back in 2024. The outfielder has plenty of tools, but Burress has more to lose at the combine than he has to gain.

OF Drew Burress (@GTBaseball) launched a hung SL off of the scoreboard in LCF for his 11th HR on the spring. Ripped a hard GB back thru the mid later, walked it off in B10 on a SF. Lightning fast hds & easy + bat spd. Tons of range in CF & high baseball acumen. Jr./'26 elig.… pic.twitter.com/jfpr2ycJq8 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) May 9, 2026

Is left-hander Brody Bumila a dark horse pick to watch?

In Jim Callis' latest mock draft, he had Kansas City start off with collegiate pitcher Jackson Flora in a move that should delight Royals fans. But then with their following pick, he had MLB Pipeline's 19th overall prospect Brody Bumila falling to them at the 30th overall slot. That is another outcome that would be pleasurable for the Royals, and that potential could show up in the coming combine.

A Texas recruit, Bumila is a physical specimen at 6-foot-9. The Massachusetts native has a lively prep arm, headlined by a, you guessed it, fastball with plenty of velocity and spin. MLB Pipeline noted what makes him especially unique is his combination of extension and low release height. While he falls sharply toward third base, that arm angle combination gives him a unique look that certainly baffled prep hitters and, coupled with his control, could play well in the lower professional ranks.

A two-sport athlete, Bumila feels poised for a late jump up draft boards. A standout performance at the combine would be the first step in making that happen. Kansas City is already interested in several prep players, but Bumila could add his name as a long shot at sixth overall with a good performance at the combine.