3 players who complicated the KC Royals’ offseason

The Kansas City Royals entered the 2024 offseason with a clear goal: reshape the roster for a brighter 2025. However, the struggles of three key players have complicated that mission. Each of these players stumbled late in the season, forcing the Royals to make tough decisions about payroll, roster spots, and trade potential.

What initially seemed like a chance to build on a developing core has become a delicate balancing act of addressing liabilities while preparing for next season. These late-season slumps didn’t just hurt the Royals on the field — they’ve also left the front office with significant challenges.

Here are three players whose performances in 2024 have muddied Kansas City’s offseason plans.

Chris Stratton, RHP

"They could try to trade him or eat the money if they need a roster spot. But as of now, he’s part of the team."

That’s how MLB.com's Anne Rogers described reliever Chris Stratton when she recently deemed him a roster lock. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old veteran’s second-half performance made him seem more like dead weight in the bullpen than a reliable asset.

Stratton’s season ended early with a forearm injury on September 14, but the damage was already done. He posted a brutal 7.08 ERA over 20 1/3 innings after the All-Star break, with glaring control issues and minimal ability to miss bats. His K/9 and BB/9 both stood at 3.54, and his WHIP ballooned to 1.72. There was little to salvage from his performance, yet Stratton remains on the roster.

To no one’s surprise, Stratton exercised his $4.5 million player option for 2025 — far more than he could have secured on the open market. In doing so, he not only tied up valuable payroll but also occupied a 26-man and 40-man roster spot. It’s fair to wonder whether Kansas City might have protected pitchers like Chandler Champlain or Noah Murdock — the latter selected in the Rule 5 Draft — if Stratton weren’t under contract.

Stratton brings championship experience, postseason innings, and an overall solid MLB career. These intangible qualities may positively influence a young Royals roster aiming to improve in 2025. However, by the metrics, Stratton enters spring training as Kansas City’s least effective reliever.