KC Royals lose pitching prospect to Athletics in Rule 5 Draft

The Kansas City Royals' farm system remains one of baseball’s less heralded entries, but it continues to trend upward. However, the limited space on the 40-man roster inevitably leaves some prospects vulnerable to the annual Rule 5 Draft. Every roster decision is a calculated risk, and while the focus this year was on whether a team might target right-hander Chandler Champlain, it was another Royals pitcher who found a new home.

The Athletics selected right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock with the fourth pick in Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft, adding him to their big-league roster. A seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Virginia, Murdock reached Triple-A in 2024, where he pitched in 30 games for the Omaha Storm Chasers. At 26 years old, Murdock’s path to the majors has been slower than average, with one glaring obstacle — command.

Why did the Athletics pluck Noah Murdock from the KC Royals system?

On the surface, Murdock’s numbers are intriguing. His 3.76 ERA and 10.80 K/9 over 38 1/3 innings stand out, particularly in a Royals system short on high-level strikeout pitchers. Add his zero home runs allowed and a career-best 62.1% groundball rate in Triple-A, and it’s clear why the Athletics saw potential.

However, Murdock's 6.10 BB/9 in Triple-A ranked among the worst at that level, continuing a troubling trend of command issues that have plagued him throughout his career. FanGraphs rates his command at a 30 grade, reflecting significant concerns about his ability to consistently throw strikes at the major league level.

Murdock joins a growing list of former Royals prospects recently acquired by the Athletics. Kansas City traded right-handers Mason Barnett and Will Klein and outfielder Jared Dickey to the Athletics in the Lucas Erceg deal, while third baseman CJ Alexander signed with the A’s after his release in September. Now, Murdock faces a sink-or-swim opportunity in the AL West as part of that team's rebuilding effort.

This year, the Royals protected pitchers Noah Cameron, Luinder Avila, and Eric Cerantola from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster before the November 19 deadline, highlighting their confidence in these arms’ major-league potential. Despite having open roster spots, Kansas City opted not to make a selection in Wednesday’s draft, joining several other teams in passing on the opportunity.

In the draft’s minor-league portion, the Royals did not lose any players but made two additions — outfielder Bryan Gonzalez and right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux. Both players will look to bolster the organization’s depth as Kansas City continues building toward the future.