3 other names the Royals could potentially call-up in September

A great deal of Royals storylines this week have revolved around their recent September call-ups, in which they embraced the youth movement by promoting an exciting trio of young talents.

While hopes will be high for Jac Caglianone, Carter Jensen and Luinder Avila to step into their major league roles and really help the team in their current postseason push, there's still always going to the possibility of growing pains when it comes to young talents like this.

Then there's always injuries that can occur, such as Seth Lugo hitting the IL on Thursday, where the Royals will need to dip into their minor league depth to fill those voids. Stephen Kolek is already an example of the Royals making such a move.

So, if the Royals need to call upon Triple-A Omaha for additional re-enforcements in September, which names might be primed to be atop the list?

3 other names the Royals could potentially call upon in September

OF Dairon Blanco

Of the names on this list, Blanco is the easiest of the three to get promoted to the major leagues, as he's already on the 40-man roster.

Now, the Royals are benefitting from a crowded but rejuvenated outfield in the second-half, thanks how seamlessly their trio of trade deadline acquisitions in Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier have integrated into the lineup, the improved play of Kyle Isbel and as well as Michael Massey and then of course the presence of Jac Caglianone.

That being said, Blanco brings an important speed element that the Royals could always benefit from - especially later on in September if they're truly gearing up for the postseason where baserunning is that much more important.

On top of continuing to be a 25+ stolen base threat in his time in Triple-A Omaha this season with 26 swipes, his bat hasn't looked terrible by any means and could be good enough to be a pinch-running/defesnive replacement-type bench piece if needed.

Dairon Blanco is getting hot 👀 pic.twitter.com/YBz2NCkLE3 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 5, 2025

In 237 plate appearances across 64 games, Blanco is hitting .257 with a .743 OPS and near-average wRC+ of 94.

A speedy bench duo of Blanco and Tyler Tolbert could be an intriguing postseason-caliber baserunning threat that would have Royals fans reminiscing about the days of Jarrod Dyson and Terrence Gore.

INF Bobby Dalbec

Then there's Dalbec, who may not already be on the 40-man roster, but with the Royals 40-man only currently holding 39 names, a spot is available for a potential name to be added if needed.

Now, with Cole Ragans continuing to throw bullpen sessions, perhaps the Royals are waiting for his return to fill that spot.

However, if they are looking to for an immediate name to fill said vacant space, Dalbec could easily provide them with some useful power for their lineup.

Since arriving with the Royals around a month ago, Dalbec may not be a great source of hitting from an average standpoint, hitting just .239 entering Thursday's action, but what he does provide is immense power ability.

In 19 games as a Storm Chaser, Dalbec has belted seven homers and slugged .592, to bring his 2025 minor league totals up to 23 homers and a .543 SLG.

This is a 430-foot bomb by Bobby Dalbec! pic.twitter.com/JohnbAXE7N — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 28, 2025

For a team that's only hit six homers since Aug. 25 - which is tied for 27th in MLB in that span - Dalbec could potentially provide a powerful spark immediately.

In total with Omaha, Dalbec is slashing .239/.349/.592 with seven homers 19 RBI and a well above-average 138 wRC+. When you pair that with his ability to play multiple positions on the infield and even playing some corner outfield in his career, he adds a useful element of versatility as well.

RHP Nick Robertson

Moving to the mound, while Omaha has struggled in the pitching department this season, one of their new veteran additions could be a decent name to plug into the big league bullpen if needed.

Robertson has not set the world on fire in his time at Werner Park by any means. That being said, there are reasons to think that he could fill a role adequately.

His 5.19 ERA in his five appearances since signing with the Royals is nothing special. However, when you pair that with a 0.92 WHIP and .167 BAA, Robertson suddenly becomes a bit less unappealing.

Obviously, the Royals will hope that current injured names like Hunter Harvey and Steven Cruz can be re-inserted into the 'pen before season's end. However, Robertson could be an option nonetheless if neither of them are ready at a time where they need someone in a pinch.