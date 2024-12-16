3 moves KC Royals still need to make despite 2024 Winter Meetings conclusion

MLB fanbases everywhere tuned into the Winter Meetings, hoping their team’s front office would make bold moves to improve their roster. For many, though, those hopes faded as their franchise’s leaders left Texas without any blockbuster signings or trades. The Royals were no exception, staying quiet during the Winter Meetings — but that doesn’t mean the team's offseason work is over.

Just last year, the Royals made key additions between the Meetings and Christmas, so why shouldn’t 2024 follow the same script? Picture a big whiteboard in general manager J.J. Picollo’s office — what are the top three priorities written at the very top?

Re-sign pitcher Michael Lorenzen

Trading away Brady Singer made sense for Kansas City at the time, but it left a noticeable gap in the rotation. While Kyle Wright, Alec Marsh, and Kris Bubic are favorites to compete for the final two rotation spots in spring training, the Royals could still use a versatile swingman or spot starter, someone in the mold of Ryan Yarbrough from 2023.

Enter an old friend — Michael Lorenzen.

Lorenzen’s midseason arrival at the trade deadline was a surprising move, but it paid dividends down the stretch. Over seven appearances (six starts), he posted a sparkling 1.57 ERA, including four scoreless outings to close the regular season. Lorenzen isn’t a strikeout machine, but his revamped changeup and sinker were pivotal in keeping hitters off balance. Opponents batted just .161 with runners in scoring position against him — ranking sixth in MLB and third in the AL.

While Lorenzen’s postseason debut for the Royals wasn’t ideal — he allowed the go-ahead run in Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees — his overall contribution shouldn’t be overshadowed. A single blemish can’t diminish how vital he was in the regular season.

Kansas City doesn’t need a high-profile reliever this offseason but must ensure the bridge to closer Lucas Erceg remains sturdy. Lorenzen’s success in limited relief outings shows he can fill that multi-inning role while providing rotation depth. Whether he’s competing for a rotation spot or stabilizing the bullpen, Lorenzen’s return should be welcomed with open arms.

Trade for a corner outfielder

This is the move Royals fans are clamoring for — and with good reason. The corner outfield positions were a glaring weakness throughout the 2024 season, with players like MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, and Garrett Hampson offering little consistency at the plate and often struggling defensively. The only reliable everyday outfielder was Kyle Isbel, and even his value was driven more by his glove than his bat.

The Royals lack a savior waiting in the farm system, and free agency doesn’t offer many clear solutions, with qualifying offers complicating potential pursuits of players like Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander. Instead, Royals leadership has been transparent about their preference for trading for a middle-of-the-order bat — a costly but necessary move. While third base is another area of need, focusing on a corner outfielder makes more sense, expanding the pool of potential trade targets.

The Cubs’ acquisition of Kyle Tucker last week took a major candidate off the market, but there are still viable options. Swinging big for players like Wilyer Abreu or Seiya Suzuki would generate excitement, while more budget-conscious targets like Sam Hilliard or Jesús Sánchez could also provide value.

Raising the floor for the corner outfield is non-negotiable. Even an average corner outfielder in 2024 would have dramatically improved the Royals’ overall outlook. Kansas City has to address this glaring hole before spring training.

Add a first base option for Spring Training competition

The Royals have bolstered their depth at most positions heading into 2025, but first base remains a quiet concern. Vinnie Pasquantino is firmly entrenched as the starter, yet his durability has been tested over the past two seasons. Averaging just 96 games per year due to injuries — including a shoulder issue in 2023 and a broken thumb in 2024 — Pasquantino’s absence has often left Kansas City scrambling for answers.

The Royals have tried different solutions, from turning to 2017 first-rounder Nick Pratto in 2023 to leaning on veteran Yuli Gurriel last year, but neither provided consistent production. Even Salvador Perez has stepped in admirably at first base, but relying on a part-time catcher to fill the void isn’t a sustainable plan.

Kansas City doesn’t need to target high-profile free agents like Christian Walker or Pete Alonso, but should pursue more realistic options. Players like Ty France, Abraham Toro, and Rowdy Tellez offer low-risk alternatives, while scouting roster bubble players could yield hidden gems. After showing reluctance to rely on Pratto in 2024, the Royals can’t afford to repeat that mistake heading into 2025. Adding a solid backup for first base would not only ensure stability but also provide much-needed insurance for Pasquantino.