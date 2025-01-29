3 key position battles to watch at KC Royals spring training

KC Royals Position Battle: Backup shortstop

Candidates: Braden Shewmake, Nick Loftin, Cam Devanney

The Royals’ depth chart currently lists Maikel Garcia as Bobby Witt Jr.'s backup at shortstop. That makes sense — shortstop is Garcia’s natural position, and he logged the second-most innings there for the Royals in 2024. However, if Witt were sidelined and Garcia remained at third base, someone would have to step in at short. The competition for that role may not be inspiring, but it presents an opportunity for one of these players to earn a coveted Opening Day roster spot.

Shewmake, a former first-round pick by the Atlanta Braves, has struggled to find his footing at the MLB level. His 29 games in The Show last season were with the Chicago White Sox, and he struggled in that talent vacuum. A -15 wRC+ in 67 plate appearances showed no promise at the plate, fueled by batting metrics that rank at or near the league's bottom. He didn't strike out much, at least, but pulled the ball right to the second or first baseman more often than not. Kansas City picked him up on waivers this offseason from the White Sox, but the move hardly raised the team's floor or fans' optimism.

Nick Loftin was a shortstop in college, though that feels like ages ago. He made the Opening Day roster last year thanks to his versatility and could do so again. Loftin played second, third, and left field for the Royals across 57 games, with most of his reps coming at second base. Since that position is now a two-man race between India and Massey, Loftin could shift to shortstop this spring to determine whether he can handle the position in a pinch. His offensive production wasn’t eye-catching, but it was much better than Shewmake’s, and his .302/.409/.462 line in Triple-A Omaha last season shows he can hit at the upper levels.

The wild card is Cam Devanney, one of the Royals’ non-roster invitees. Acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason in the Taylor Clarke trade, Devanney is a natural shortstop and a defensive standout. He impressed with the glove in Omaha and has never posted a below-average offensive season in Triple-A, recording a 102 wRC+ in 2024. He also plays second and third base, offering the versatility the Royals value on their bench. However, he’ll need a strong spring training performance at the plate to push for a roster spot.

Cam Devanney is a human highlight reel 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/jUWGVpm3Y1 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 24, 2024

These battles will define much of the Royals’ roster construction as Opening Day approaches. While the core of the team is largely set, the decisions made in Surprise could impact depth, defensive flexibility, and even how the Royals deploy their pitching staff in 2025.