3 key position battles to watch at KC Royals spring training

KC Royals Position Battle: Last two spots in starting rotation

Candidates: Kris Bubic, Noah Cameron, Michael Lorenzen, Daniel Lynch IV, Alec Marsh, Kyle Wright

Starting pitching is one of the Royals’ biggest strengths entering 2025, a luxury not every team enjoys this close to spring training. Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha are locked into the top three spots in the rotation, but the remaining two — or possibly three, depending on the team's approach — are up for grabs.

There are two favorites to round out Kansas City's five-man rotation: Kris Bubic and Michael Lorenzen.

Bubic returned to the major-league mound on July 7 after missing most of the 2023 season. Traditionally a starter, the southpaw pitched out of the bullpen in 2024 to great success, posting a 2.67 ERA across 30 1/3 innings, striking out 39, and walking only five. Some mechanics differences on the mound, accompanied by increased velocity, make keeping Bubic in the bullpen an intriguing option, but if he can take those changes back to the rotation, that would be more valuable to the Royals.

Meanwhile, the veteran Lorenzen was a mid-season acquisition for the Royals last summer from the Texas Rangers. The longtime Cincinnati Reds pitcher only made seven appearances in Kansas City but was effective in limiting runs, thanks to his expansive arsenal and elite changeup. The surrounding metrics weren't great for Lorenzen last year, but he does fit the similar veteran mold of Wacha and Lugo, making Kansas City re-signing him a common sense move.

P Michael Lorenzen on how the #Royals pitchers build off of each other while working together.



He told @Leabonics, "The fact that all five guys were doing all the same stuff and were fully bought in, that's pretty rare." pic.twitter.com/VsXQJoXA4L — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) January 8, 2025

Their jobs are not certainties, though. Alec Marsh won that final rotation spot last spring training and went on to make 25 starts for Kansas City. He had his moments, but his overall season looked like a solid fifth starter's. Daniel Lynch IV had a solid showing in a relief role, but the organization made that move sound like a temporary one. Like Bubic, he could be a positive factor if he takes that bullpen success back into a starting role. Kyle Wright and prospect Noah Cameron are somewhat unknowns in 2025 but are also still in the picture.