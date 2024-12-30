Could the KC Royals embrace MLB’s six-man pitching rotation trend?

A significant shift is occurring in MLB, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox possibly embracing six-man rotations. Designed to protect pitchers, reduce injury risks, and maximize roster depth, this approach has the potential to influence teams like the Kansas City Royals, who face the challenge of balancing their starting pitching depth against other roster needs.

Could the KC Royals follow an emerging pitching trend?

The Royals could benefit greatly from adopting a six-man rotation. Kansas City could ease workloads for veterans like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, while preventing injuries for the hard-throwing Cole Ragans, who has already undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his professional career. Lugo, a reliever for much of his career, led the Royals with 206 2/3 innings pitched last year — a mark that was by far his career high and ranked second in the AL — and a reduced schedule might keep him fresh and effective through the grueling 162-game season.

Injury management is crucial, and limiting starts to once every six days could mitigate risks while allowing pitchers more time to recover and prepare between outings. The Royals were notably one of MLB’s healthiest teams in 2024, losing just 1.8 WARP to injuries according to Baseball Prospectus — a stark contrast to teams like the Atlanta Braves, who lost 13.1 WARP, or the World Series-winning Dodgers, who lost 10.6. Maintaining this level of health could be a game-changer for Kansas City as the team aims to build on their 2024 success.

This strategy also aligns with broader trends across MLB. In 2024, the league saw a surge in starts made on five days of rest, reflecting a growing emphasis on rotational depth to mitigate attrition. The total number of starts around MLB reached 2,053, the highest since 2014, continuing a year-over-year increase since 2022.

By stockpiling starters, the Royals would be prepared for inevitable injuries and performance fluctuations, but — of course — implementing a six-man rotation presents challenges. With one fewer bullpen arm, starters would need to pitch deeper into games, placing greater demands on their durability. For Kansas City, targeting multi-inning relievers or swingmen like former Royal Michael Lorenzen or José Ureña could offset this limitation. These versatile arms would provide roster flexibility and ensure the bullpen remains effective, even with fewer traditional relievers.

As the Royals look to build on their successful 2024 campaign, adopting progressive strategies like a six-man rotation could give them a critical edge. By investing in rotational depth and versatile pitching options, Kansas City could not only protect its valuable arms but also align with a league-wide trend that prioritizes long-term success. Winning in the margins and safeguarding their pitching staff might be just what the Royals need to position themselves for another strong season in 2025.