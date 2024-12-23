3 KC Royals who have one last chance to make an impact in 2025

No one knows exactly what the Kansas City Royals' 26-man roster will look like when Opening Day arrives in late March. The club has holes to fill in the outfield and bullpen, and the November trade of Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds left the starting rotation in a state of uncertainty. But no matter who the 26 Royals are when the regular season starts, it's a cinch they won't all be around when it ends.

On the hot seat from the outset will be outfielder MJ Melendez, infielder Nick Pratto, and pitcher Carlos Hernández, for whom the 2025 campaign should represent their last chance to make it with the Royals. It's not that they don't have talent — all three do — it's just that the time has come for each to prove, once and for all, that they belong in the major leagues.

MJ Melendez needs to get it done now for the KC Royals

Besides the serviceable power he brings to the Royals — he ranks third on the club with 51 homers since breaking into the majors in 2022 — and some defensive improvement, Melendez has done little to demonstrate his continuing suitability for a place in Kansas City's starting lineup. Originally a catcher but converted to a hopeful outfielder, Melendez's offensive value is limited to those 51 home runs, and his glove remains a work in progress with much left to be accomplished.

His three-season big league numbers tell a sad tale. He's slashing .221/.303/.397 and hit just .206 in 2024. He strikes out too much and too many of his other offensive metrics are subpar. And his career -19 OAA suggests he may ultimately prove to be overmatched as a major league corner outfielder.

It seems like a baseball eternity, then, since he exploded at the plate in 2021 and slammed a minor league-best 41 homers, drove in 103 runs, and slashed .288/.386/.625 between stops at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. Never again has Melendez been anywhere near those numbers, and the odds that he will or can seem to worsen with each passing season.

There is hope, of course, that 2025 will be Melendez's breakout season. But if it turns out not to be, the Royals' once-admirable but now curious commitment to him will border on inexplicable. At that point, keeping Melendez won't be justified.