3 KC Royals players who could become first-time All-Stars in 2025

All the hand-wringing about MLB turning the All-Star Game into a week-long baseball bash? It's pure gold for die-hard fans. The Kansas City Royals, who haven't always had a ton to cheer about in past All-Star showcases, had a game-changer last year. That young squad put the Royals back on the map, big time.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. crushing homers in the Derby? Epic. Pitchers Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo finally getting their All-Star nods? Well-deserved. And catcher Salvador Perez? That Royals team captain brings the positivity and passion wherever he goes. Texas was a Royals takeover.

Every team's first priority ahead of Opening Day should be trying to play as many games past number 162 as possible. Many didn't think the 2024 Royals would be in that position, but a Wild Card sweep and competitive showing against the eventual AL champions have that Royals clubhouse wanting more. Sure, fans would have liked to see some splashier moves or a bigger bat come into the lineup, but it is plain to see that the current Royals roster is better than their 2024 counterpart.

But, there has to be some element of chasing personal success in the back of each player's mind. That is all part of being a competitor. Guys like Perez or catcher Freddy Fermin want to help the team, but the way they do that is by being the best player they can be. Royals fans saw guys like Witt and Ragans do that last season, and their strong opening half resulted in their All-Star selections

Before the Royals announce their Opening Day roster, there are some roster locks who can be so much more in 2025. Kansas City fans already had the joy of seeing three first-time All-Star selections represent the Royals in the Midsummer Classic last season, but could even more first-time selections be in store come 2025? If so, here are the top three options to be an All-Star this year.

Jonathan India, 2B/LF

Infielder Jonathan India stands out as the primary reason for Kansas City fans to feel more optimistic about their roster heading into this season compared to last year. The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year arrives with a fresh start to reignite his career, a clearly defined role at the top of the batting order, and the versatility to remain a consistent presence in that lineup. Following a strong spring training camp with the Royals, India's potential impact in Kansas City is tantilizing.

Kansas City made a strategic trade, leveraging their pitching depth to acquire India and address the team's glaring need for a productive leadoff hitter after a dismal year at the top of the order in 2024. With formidable hitters like Witt and Perez positioned later in the lineup, one has to wonder just how many runs the Royals left on the table last season due to severely below-average production at the top. India, meanwhile, has thrived in the leadoff role during his time with the Reds, and his hitting profile suggests an even better fit for Kauffman Stadium's dimensions.

While walks and doubles to the outfield wall might not generate the same excitement as grand slams, consistently delivering those types of contributions would make India a formidable presence atop the Kansas City lineup. If he can recapture some of the brilliance he displayed during his rookie season, as projection systems suggest is possible, India could be on pace for a surprising season. While he might not be the outright favorite to make his first All-Star team, India is in a favorable situation and represents one of the Royals' strongest candidates for the Midsummer Classic.