3 former Minnesota Twins the KC Royals could pursue this winter

The Kansas City Royals still couldn't take the season series against the Minnesota Twins in 2024, but that shouldn't overshadow Kansas City's improvements last year. While neither team claimed the division crown, the Royals were the last team standing between the two, a surprising development given where both teams were a year ago.

The Twins, a popular pick to win the AL Central last year, fell out of playoff contention late in the season. Cost-cutting measures and a quiet trade deadline left them without the reinforcements they needed, while injuries to key players derailed their campaign. Despite that, Minnesota will likely remain a favorite to win the division in 2025, thanks to a core of promising young talent, a healthy start, and some of the division’s best position players.

One surprising departure will be first baseman Carlos Santana. The player many Royals fans wanted gone during his Kansas City tenure enjoyed a resurgence in 2024, delivering his best season since 2019. At 38 years old, Santana provided above-average offense and solid defense, making him a valuable contributor for Minnesota. He’ll likely seek another short-term deal with a contender, though the Twins aren't favored to bring him back.

Beyond Santana, Minnesota’s free-agent departures won’t grab many headlines. Royals fans may recognize some names from the Twins’ time atop the division, but could any former foes become friends? Here are some intriguing options Kansas City could consider.

Diego Castillo, RHP

To be clear, a deal with Diego Castillo would be a minor-league contract move. The Royals took similar chances last offseason with mixed results. While lefty Sam Long proved to be a valuable piece, pitchers like Tyler Duffey and Dan Altavilla had forgettable stints in Kansas City. These deals are akin to lottery tickets, offering teams a chance to bolster organizational depth with players who have MLB experience. Castillo, a seven-year veteran, could fit that mold for the Royals as he looks to rehab his career.

Castillo has only appeared in 15 MLB games over the past two seasons, delivering mixed results. In seven appearances with the Twins, he posted a respectable 2.70 ERA but walked more batters than he struck out, primarily working in low-leverage situations. Earlier in his career, Castillo was a key bullpen arm for the Tampa Bay Rays, but his effectiveness has waned since.

The slider remains the key to his success, but his resurging fastball velocity adds intrigue. At 30 years old and with one minor-league option remaining, Castillo should draw at least a spring training invite this offseason. Kansas City’s bullpen has enough room for a low-risk gamble like Castillo, and his upside makes him an interesting depth addition.