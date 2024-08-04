KC Royals could look to Minnesota Twins castoff for bullpen help
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals bullpen troubles rightfully have some fans doubting the team's outlook heading into the postseason push. Kansas City is still winning games thanks to historic performances from shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the stout rotation, but the bullpen's question marks continue to crop up. The trade deadline has come and gone, with Kansas City inveting heavily in the pitching side of hte house. Still, there is help available on the market, namely old friend Josh Staumont.
Staumont started 2024 with the Minnesota Twins but was designated for assignment after Minnesota acquired reliever Trevor Richards. The 30-year-old Staumont was hardly a dominant arm in the Twins bullpen, but his designation for assignment was a surprise.
A KC Royals - Josh Staumont reunion could benefit both parties
His 3.70 ERA and 3.54 FIP are major improvements from his 2023 season, which ended with Satumount undergoing surgery. Staumont was once considered a key cog in the Royals bullpen, especially in 2021, when he recorded a career-high five saves and 65 2/3 innings. But, times change, and relievers rebounding from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is still far from a sure thing. Kansas City invested in other relievers that made Staumont expendable this past November, but their AL Central rival gave Staumont another chance.
Staumont is far from his former self, however. His 6.66 K/9 with Minnesota marks a career low, while his walks remain high and concerning. His saving grace has been limiting hard-hit balls, with a career-best 24.6% hard-hit rate, and cutting his barrel rate from 8% in 2023 to 2.9% this season. He has not allowed a home run this season and has been an overall positive contributor for the first time since 2021.
The strikeout-to-walk rate is very concerning, without a doubt. But he misses bats and induces whiffs at a rate greater than the current options in the Royals bullpen. Staumont has honed his slider into a very valuable pitch while learning to succeed without that electric fastball he once showed. He would be a great minor-league addition to any team, but Kansas City offers Staumont a familiarity that no other team can.
The Royals cannot simply look to a deadline seller anymore for relief reinforcements. They must get creative to bolster their roster if they can. Staumont is an intriguing option, and now I would welcome it under the right circumstances.