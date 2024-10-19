3 best front office decisions that fueled KC Royals' surge toward 2024 postseason

After a woeful 106-loss season last year, the Kansas City Royals bounced back in 2024 to secure a playoff berth, and even sweep the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card series. It's a historic comeback for the franchise, and one that proved the Royals are ready to be in contention conversations as they move into 2025.

Looking back at the 2024 season and how the Royals managed to turn around their trajectory after the year prior, here are the three best front office decisions that fueled the team's surge to the playoffs.

KC Royals added Lucas Erceg to bolster their flailing bullpen

Through the 2024 regular season, the Royals bullpen ranked 20th in MLB with a combined ERA of 4.13, 23rd in WHIP at 1.33, and last in strikeouts with just 463 — but one player who shone brightly was closer Lucas Erceg. In one of the best moves they made all season, the Royals' front office acquired Erceg from the Oakland Athletics on July 30 in exchange for Mason Barnett, Will Klein, and Jared Dickey.

In 23 regular-season appearances with the Royals this year, Erceg posted a 2.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts in 25 innings of work. The 29-year-old went on to appear in five out Kansas City's six postseason games, accumulating an ERA of 3.00 with 3 saves, proving himself crucial to the team's success in the Wild Card series.

Erceg is under club control until after the 2029 season, and is still pre-arbitration for another year. In 2025, the right-hander is owed just $800,000, meaning that not only did the Royals successfully bolster their bullpen with a closer for the next five seasons, but they did it for a fraction of what it would've cost to sign a reliever out of free agency.