Royals Triple-A outfielder pushing promotion with latest MiLB accolade, strong season

While Kansas City Royals fans should agree that this year's outfield corps has performed better than the three previous seasons' outfield, that is not a high bar to clear. The primary outfielders, led by right fielder Jac Caglianone and left fielder Issac Collins, are better than the crew led by MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe, but Kansas City's outfield still has a bottom-10 wRC+ and surprisingly suspect fielding performance, leading to a meager 0.9 fWAR through 66 games.

That does not spell an unshakeable unit with it all figured out. Maybe that is just the door center fielder Kameron Misner needs to return to the majors. And after his latest week in International League play, the former Tampa Bay Rays player is making some waves for a promotion.

Minor League Baseball named Misner the International League Player of the Week for his performance in June's Opening Week. From June 1-7, the Mizzou alum batted .417 with three doubles and five home runs, including 10 RBI and eight runs scored himself. His 28 total bases in that span led all of Minor League Baseball with his four multi-hit games.

Kameron Misner has been worthy of a Royals call-up all season

This is nothing new for Misner, who is in his first season in Kansas City's organization. The toolsy outfielder leads Omaha and ranks second in the International League in RBI (51), tied for third in extra-base hits (30), tied for fifth in doubles (15), and tied for sixth in total bases (117). He paces the club in slugging (.552), OPS (.925), games, at-bats, hits, and home runs (13), while tied for first in average (.278) and second in OBP (.373) and walks (32).

The Poplar Bluff native was a Royals draftee back in 2016, when his local team drafted him in the 33rd round. But Misner chose to go the college route and that was the right call. Three years later, Miami took him 35th overall in the 2019 first round. Now, a decade after first drafting him, the Royals finally have him.

Any baseball fan worth their salt knows that Triple-A stats never translate one-for-one to the majors. But, considering primary center fielder Kyle Isbel has cooled off considerably, Misner is absolutely worthy of a promotion, and the team needs some new life. After a strong start to the season, Isbel's last 20 games have him posting a 35 wRC+ with 12 hits in 66 plate appearances. That has dragged his season back down to the batting performances Royals fans are used to: a glove-first player holding down the nine hole. Don't worry, Misner can hold his own in the outfield grass.

Misner has games at all three outfield positions this season in Omaha, giving Kansas City more of the versatility they love. At worst, Misner looks like an excellent platoon option for the Royals, possibly pairing him with Lane Thomas instead of Isbel. Misner has a .979 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, including 10 of his 13 home runs coming in that split as well.

While sitting in last place, Kansas City has nothing to lose and everything to gain with a Misner promotion. The club took a flier on him via trade this offseason after the Rays designated him for assignment. Now that he is showing out in Omaha, it is time for him to show up in the Royals dugout.