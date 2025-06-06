2 KC Royals prospects that could follow Jac Caglianone to MLB in 2025

It finally happened, the KC Royals called up Jac Caglianone earlier this week. Because the world is all about “what have you done for me lately” fans have already moved onto “who is next?”

As it turns out, there are at least two players currently spending time with the Omaha Storm Chasers who could find themselves in Kansas City sooner, rather than later. That the Royals offense continues to struggle a bit is just one reason why a new KC youth movement might have been officially kicked off when the former Florida Gator slugger got the call.

2 KC Royals prospects potentially following Jac Caglianone to the majors

Peyton Wilson

Potentially the KC Royals second baseman of the future, that future could arrive relatively quickly thanks in no small part of Michael Massey very much wearing out his welcome in Kauffman.

Of course, before Wilson gets the call, he’s going to have to prove he can hit at the Triple-A level. While the 2B/OF absolutely destroyed opposing pitching with Northwest Arkansas (.392/.505/.689/1.195 slashline), he hasn’t been nearly as dominant in Omaha in 19 games at each level this season.

Wilson is posting just a .221/.337/.250/.587 in Triple-A though he has been a bit better of late, raising his AVG by 25 points since May 25. His complete lack of slugging at the next level could slow down his climb. However, Peyton Wilson also benefits from there really not being a whole bunch of guys after Caglianone’s arrival on the way.

Cam Devanney

Honestly, it’s past time for the Royals to call up Devanney. Able to play shortstop, third and second base, KC Royals fans are missing out on an infielder that can hit for average and power and while he doesn’t have blazing speed, can steal a base every now and then.

Devanney is posting a .298/.381/.570/.951 slash line and already has 11 home runs after hitting 19 a year ago in Omaha. That he’s spending a second year in Omaha at all means that he should be just about ready. That Devanney’s main position is the same one as Bobby Witt Jr. is obviously the big roadblock, but it feels like the KC Royals will find a way to play him elsewhere and get him up to Kansas City relatively soon.