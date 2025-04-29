2 glaring needs the KC Royals desperately need to address by the trade deadline

The Kansas City Royals have steadied the ship a bit after a rocky start to the 2025 season. Following a frustrating 9-14 opening stretch, the Royals ripped off six straight victories to climb back to .500 baseball before dropping the last game of their homestand on Sunday — and they’re doing it behind one of the best pitching staffs in the league.

Kansas City’s bullpen upgrades are already paying off, with the unit boasting a 3.48 ERA, good for 11th in all of Major League Baseball. Even more impressive has been their starting rotation, delivering a 3.34 ERA that ranks fourth across the majors. For a franchise that made pitching a clear priority over the winter, the returns have been immediate and encouraging.

But the flipside to all the dominance taking place on the mound? The Royals' offense has become a red flag. They find themselves among the bottom of the league in runs scored, carrying a -16 run differential that hints at the underlying cracks. If Kansas City truly hopes to stay competitive into the summer they’ll need to patch up some serious holes in their lineup before the trade deadline. Let’s take a look at two of the most glaring needs.

The Royals outfield is dragging the offense down

It's not just left field, right field, or center field. It’s all of them. Kansas City's outfield, as a unit, has been one of the worst in baseball so far. The numbers are brutal. A .216 batting average (25th in MLB), a .273 on-base percentage (28th), and a league-worst 65 WRC+ (weighted runs created plus). As if that wasn’t enough, the group collectively holds a -0.9 fWAR, meaning they’re actively costing the Royals wins — the worst mark for any outfield in baseball.

Mark Canha has been the lone bright spot. He's spent nine games patrolling the outfield and 12 in total, whee he’s managed an impressive .346, offering a rare source of reliability and thump. However, Canha is also needed to spell Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, and at 36 years old, he’s best used strategically and could wear down being used daily. A potential savior could be looming in the minors — 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone — whose bat is ascending quickly through the farm system. In time, he and Canha could form a corner outfield/first base carousel with Pasquantino.

Still, that’s a longer-term view. In the immediate, Drew Waters has been serviceable but not a game-changer. With MJ Melendez now back in Triple-A, the Royals are left with just three primary outfielders — and not much upside among them. If Kansas City wants to stay relevant, shopping for a legitimate outfield upgrade needs to be on their radar now, not later.

Finding better super-utility help could bolster the Royals lineup

The Royals have quietly built a reputation in recent years for finding quality super-utility players. Unfortunately, that magic hasn’t carried over in 2025.

Cavan Biggio currently owns the role by default, but his performance has left plenty to be desired. Through 35 plate appearances, Biggio is hitting just .205 with eight hits and two RBIs. He’s moved around plenty — six games at first, two each at second and third, and six more across the corner outfield spots — but the offensive impact simply hasn’t been there.

Tyler Tolbert is another utility option, but he’s more valued for his legs than his bat, primarily used as a pinch runner. While both players have their uses, the Royals badly need more firepower from this spot on the roster.

If the front office has to choose, Biggio seems like the more logical odd man out. He’s on a one-year deal, whereas Tolbert is younger, under team control, and still carries upside. Rather than seeking another traditional "Swiss Army Knife," Kansas City would be better off targeting an athletic outfielder who can plug into the lineup immediately and bring some legitimate run production. With Canha and (eventually) Caglianone helping cover first base, there’s little need to hold onto Biggio just to fill innings at that spot.

The Royals have done a lot right this season, especially when it comes to their pitching staff. But if they want their climb back to .500 to turn into something real — a legitimate playoff chase instead of a short-lived hot streak — they should consider being proactive. Upgrading their outfield and injecting some life into their super-utility spot aren’t luxuries, it’s a necessity. With strong pitching giving them a fighting chance, the Royals are just a few key moves away from continuing where they left off in 2024.