2 former MLB veterans who deserve their shot with the Royals, 2 who don't

The Kansas City Royals have been no stranger to the midseason free-agent market this year, as they've brought in former big league veteran after big league veteran to help build out their organizational depth.

Some of those names have risen to the challenge and have made a strong case to return to the big leagues, while others have left a lot to be desired since joining the Royals' ranks.

So who deserves that next shot in MLB? And who seems better served to remain in Triple-A?

2 former MLB veterans who deserve their shot with the Royals

INF Bobby Dalbec

The Royals haven't seen much of Dalbec since they signed him just over a week ago now, but what they have seen has been impressive.

He may only be hitting .200, but his on-base abilities and power prowess have shone with a .304 OBP, two homers and .550 SLG.

WELCOME TO THE STORM CHASERS BOBBY DALBEC pic.twitter.com/TNAQt32PbK — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 10, 2025

With an offensive profile like his and the ability to play multiple positions across the infield, he certainly offers a potential upgrade on their current utility options off the bench like Nick Loftin (62 wRC+) and Tyler Tolbert (60 wRC+).

RHP Nick Robertson

Robertson might be fresh off signing his minor league contract with the Royals this week, but based on his track record in both the major leagues last season and with the Astros' Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land he could offer an intriguing option for Kansas City should they ever need a bullpen arm.

His 4.25 ERA in Triple-A this season is a respectable mark and on that's a lot better than other veteran arms in Omaha's 'pen this season.

His walk rate is something that could be of concern this season, with a 16.6% clip raising his WHIP up to 1.42 in 2025. But, with just a 3.6% walk rate in the majors last season resulting in a WHIP below 1.30, there's reason to believe that he could put things together if called upon.

The Royals will obviously want to see him throw in Omaha first, but there's certainly worse options they could call upon in a pinch.

2 former MLB veterans who are better served in Triple-A Omaha

LHP Dallas Keuchel

On the surface, a former Cy Young award winner like Keuchel, who also happens to hold a respectable sub-4.00 ERA in Omaha this year, would seem like a tempting name to give a shot in majors again.

But there's more to it than just a great past and solid ERA. Keuchel has lacked in a lot of other areas and hasn't boasted the same sort of major league track record since his Houston days.

This season in Omaha, he hasn't limited the walks and hits well, sporting a 1.43 WHIP and .263 BAA. And while he may not have traditionally been known for a lights-out ability to generate strikeouts, a 6.60 K/9 clip in Triple-A likely doesn't spell great things if he were to transition to the majors again.

This lack of dominance becomes more apparent when you consider the fact that he hasn't held an ERA below five in MLB since 2020.

RHP Michael Fulmer

While Keuchel's case to remain in Omaha might be more subtle, Fulmer's is far more obvious. The former AL Rookie of the Year has not looked like an award winning arm in the slightest since joining the Royals on a minors deal.

in 18.1 innings of work as a Storm Chaser, Fulmer is throwing to a near-6.00 ERA (5.89) with a 1.47 WHIP and .278 BAA.

And he doesn't exactly carry a show-stopping track record in the majors this season with a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and .286 BAA with the Red Sox and the Cubs.