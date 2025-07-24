1 recent roster casualty the Royals should pursue, 1 they should avoid at all costs

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is a week away and after the offense showed up in a series win over the dominant Chicago Cubs this week, the Kansas City Royals could be creeping back into the buyers conversation.

While the Royals' focus is likely on improving the offense first and foremost, they can't overlook the fact their pitching staff is in rough shape at the moment.

They've been able to withstand injuries for most, if not all of the year, to starters Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh, as well as relievers Hunter Harvey and James McArthur. Their staff sits second in the league in ERA, tied for fourth in WHIP, tied for sixth in BAA and eighth in FIP.

However, recent trips to the injured list for rotation regulars in Cole Ragans and Michael Lorenzen, as well as their bullpen's Swiss Army knife in Daniel Lynch IV will undoubtedly present an obstacle.

This is why it came as no shock when Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned that the Royals could also be expanding their trade search beyond just outfielders and into the pitching market as well.

Well, yesterday two pitchers around the league were roster casualties for their respective teams. The St. Louis Cardinals designated veteran right-hander Erick Fedde for assignment, while over in the AL East, the Tampa Bay Rays optioned promising young starter Taj Bradley to Triple-A.

Both are names that have been floated around in trade conversations as the July 31 deadline approaches and both could be relatively cheaper options for reinforcing the starting rotation if that's what the Royals wish to do.

That being said, only one of them would of them could actually help the Royals, while the other likely isn't worth Kansas City's time.

The Royals should consider opening trade talks with Tampa Bay for Taj Bradley

By optioning Bradley to Triple-A Durham, the Rays obviously have their doubts in his ability as a major league starter. Now there doubts could simply be that they still believe in his potential but think he needs to work out some kinks. Or perhaps they feel he may be falling behind some of his rotation counterparts.

If it's the latter, then perhaps ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel were on to something earlier this week when they listed a Taj Bradley as a Top 50 trade deadline target.

"Teams have identified Bradley - who doesn't reach free agency until after the 2029 season - as the likeliest of those with team control to go," Passan and McDaniel wrote.

If there's the off-chance Bradley is available, it's more than just the remaining control at an affordable price tag that would make him a fit on the Royals.

A 4.35 ERA and 1.24 WHIP aren't necessarily things to write home about by any means, however his previous track record and underlying metrics suggest he could be of use to the Royals.

Last season, Bradley threw to a more serviceable low-4.00s ERA and 10.04 K/9. Other than a dip in in strikeout rate, his numbers aren't all that different than they were a year ago and he still shows some promising signs in his underlying metrics.

Bradley still avoids quality contact to an above average degree with an 82nd percentile barrel rate of 6.0% and a 61st percentile hard-hit rate of 39.7%, all while keeping the ball on the ground at a 72nd percentile rate of 47.3%. He also still has a strong fastball, that ranks in the 79th percentile at an average of 96.1 mph.

He also holds an expected ERA of 3.56 and a FIP of 4.01 that indicates Bradley can be better and perhaps is the victim of some misfortune.

Given the fact he's under team control through 2029, it could be tough for the Royals to pry him away from Tampa, as well as the fact the Rays would be selling to a fellow Wild Card contender. However, Kansas City's wealth of catching depth could perhaps be of intrigue for the Rays considering how deprived they've been at that position at the major league level for some time.

The Royals should avoid pursuing the recently DFA'd Erick Fedde at all costs

The Royals have been known to take chances on MLB veterans this season. Just ask the likes of Rich Hill, Dallas Keuchel and Michael Fulmer. However, those deals were for guys that have either been out of the league or have very minimal big league experience over the past few seasons and would accept a minor league contract and the grind that comes along with it.

Each of those names also have an extensive track record with some excellent highs to dream on.

Fedde is an entirely different can of worms.

He may be coming off a 2024 season in which he threw to a very solid 3.30 ERA, 3.86 FIP and 1.16 WHIP between the Chicago White Sox and the Cardinals, however he looks much like the Washington Nationals outcast he was before leaving for the KBO in 2023. In 20 starts this season, Fedde is posting a lackluster 5.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and .267 BAA.

He has a limited track record of success, making it realistic to think that his 2023 season in the KBO and his 2024 big league return might have been merely flashes in the pan. However, he has enough recent experience in the majors to believe that someone will likely take a chance on him for their major league roster, whether that be via a trade or signing him should he be released after clearing waivers.

This makes a minor league deal like what the Royals did for Hill or Keuchel extremely unrealistic and borderline impossible. And that is likely the only way a union would work in this case because Fedde would offer the Royals little to no value in their major league rotation.

Besides his uninspiring stat lines, his underlying metrics are just as underwhelming. He's striking out (3rd percentile), inducing whiffs (5th percentile) and getting hitters to chase (15th percentile) at a 15th percentile clip or lower. He also fails to limit quality contact, with an 18th percentile hard-hit rate, 35th percentile barrel rate and 42nd percentile ground ball rate.

Pair this with expected metrics that predict he should be worse that he already is now, with a 4th percentile xERA of 5.80 and a 5th percentile xBA of .295, and Fedde looks even more undesirable.

If he were to be a depth project that could spend time in Omaha like Hill and Keuchel, perhaps it would be worth the gamble - as it really wouldn't be a gamble at all. But odds are, someone will likely take a shot on Fedde in the big leagues. If this is the case the Royals shouldn't be that team to pursue him, let alone get in a bidding war for him.