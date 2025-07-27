Yankees thankfully slammed the door shut on ex-MLB GM's dream Royals trade

The rise from 2024’s lows to a 2025 All-Star nod is one of the most criminally overlooked storylines in Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia’s young career.

The glove has always been there—along with the speed and defensive versatility—but his bat was so ineffective that his long-term outlook looked bleak at best after last season. Yet, it’s a testament to how much can change in one offseason.

Garcia is now not only a lineup mainstay in Kansas City but has emerged as one of the trade deadline’s most surprising names. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic hashelped transform that fringe speculation into a headline-worthy narrative in just a week.

However, the same day he suggested a bold landing spot for Garcia, that path likely closed for good, helping Royals fans breathe a little easier.

A predicted trade thankfully never materialized between Royals and Yankees

Bowden reported there was “buzz in the industry” that the Royals would “dangle” Garcia in trade talks and took it further on Friday by proposing a one-for-one swap between Kansas City and the New York Yankees—Garcia for outfielder Jasson Domínguez.

Bowden suggested Garcia as a fallback plan for New York if they failed to acquire Arizona slugger Eugenio Suárez, and claimed the Royals “could lock in [Domínguez] as their future left fielder.”

But that window slammed shut just hours later. The Yankees filled their third base need by acquiring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon.

While the 30-year-old has been a serviceable replacement for Nolan Arenado in Colorado, McMahon has never posted an above-average offensive season and his defensive metrics have taken a step back in 2025. Despite being under contract for $36.5 million through 2027, McMahon only netted Colorado a pair of minor league pitchers in Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.

After @TheAthletic's @JimBowdenGM really tried to push the idea that Kansas City would trade Maikel Garcia to New York, but the #Yankees moved for McMahon later that same day. Interested to see how different Garcia is from McMahon and both are from the top 3B target. pic.twitter.com/V6PffZ69LV — The Royals Rundown Podcast (@RoyalRundownPod) July 27, 2025

That trade underscores Garcia’s value. He’s clearly the better third baseman in 2025—at the plate and in the field—and projects to remain so in the years to come. Bowden cited Garcia’s four-plus years of team control as a major selling point for the Yankees, but that now feels like a moot point.

For a team as desperate for stability at the hot corner as the Yankees, they chose to take on McMahon’s contract instead. As a result, it seems Garcia’s trade market—at least in the Bronx—is closed before it could really heat up.