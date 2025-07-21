Winning mindset still present in KC Royals dugout according to newly acquired veteran

The Kansas City Royals got off to a less than ideal start to the second-half of the season this weekend, dropping their opening series to the Miami Marlins. However, it could've been worse as at least the bats showed up for two of the three games and they managed to avoid the sweep with a Sunday victory.

A bleak reality remains though, as back-to-back series losses have put the Royals in a difficult spot in the current American League Wild Card race. Entering Monday's contest with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City sits 5.5 games back from the Boston Red Sox for the final postseason position.

However, according to the recently reacquired veteran utility man Adam Frazier, the Royals' current slip in the standings hasn't taken away from their goal to continue to win ball games and push towards their second consecutive postseason berth.

KC Royals' clubhouse is still focused on winning according to Adam Frazier

Frazier took to MLB Network Radio on Monday and shared his thoughts of the current state of the Royals clubhouse now that he's a member of it again.

"Everybody's showing up to the yard focused, knowing what's got to be done to win the game every night," he said.

Adam Frazier takes over a familiar role in his return to Kansas City. @Royals | #FountainsUp

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/dTIzCf4TUq — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 21, 2025

Frazier discussed how as a member of last year's clubhouse, it was a "work in progress" to get the team to where it ended up after the poor stretch of seasons prior to their miraculous 2024 turnaround. He claimed that he and his fellow veterans worked to instill in the younger guys the knowledge of everything that had to be done on nightly basis to put the team in a position to win ball games.

He also said that that focus and approach is no different in 2025.

"That's carried over into this year," Frazier said. "There's a lot of that same stuff going on, so it's just a matter of getting everybody to hit their stride right now."

"We know how important each day is going forward into the trade deadline, so one day at time," he said. "Everybody know what's at stake here."

His comments on focusing on the daily aspect of business echo the sentiment GM J.J. Picollo gave just two weeks ago, when he wouldn't commit to a specific trade deadline strategy for the team, but rather evaluating where they were at in smaller increments and going from there.

"I think what we've got to do is focus on what do every three games look like," Picollo said during his July 7 media availability. "You win a series, you gain a game. You're that much closer to being in it."

Whether or not the Royals can take the mindset that they seem to possess and turn it into wins over the next stretch of games remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, if they want to ensure they're in a good place to be the deadline buyers that they seem to want to be, now is the time to put the pedal to metal and kick things into gear, as the July 31 trade deadline is just 10 days away.

They'll have their hands full to start the week, as they get set to start a three-game interleague road series against the 59-40 Chicago Cubs.