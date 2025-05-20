Why this KC Royals breakout sensation must be considered a Cy Young front-runner

What a journey it’s been for KC Royals breakout star Kris Bubic . The man has come a long, long way from 2022 when he was among the league leaders in losses (13) and had an earned run average approaching 6.00. Back there and back then, it was hard to envision him sticking with the team, let alone being a front-runner for the AL Cy Young award.

And yet, the argument that Bubic is not only the best pitcher on his team but the best pitcher in the American League keeps getting stronger with each outing. That he leads the league in outings is just the first brick in the road to the award. Being someone his team can count on to take the ball every fifth day has become a real asset in today’s game.

KC Royals star Kris Bubic is forcing the AL Cy Young conversation

If Kris Bubic were taking the ball every fifth day and logging an ERA around 4.50, he wouldn’t be talked about as a possible Cy Young front-runner. That he’s been dominant when he toes the rubber is the biggest reason people need to talk more about this KC Royals star .

Bubic, after nearly throwing a no-hitter in his latest start , boasts a 5-2 record with a 1.47 ERA. That earned run average has him third in the American League among qualified starters.

He pairs that with a Top 10 xERA of 3.08 (placing him eighth) and a Top 5 FIP of 2.72 (placing him in a tie for fourth), showing that this start looks entirely sustainable.

His 8.95 K/9 innings also has him just outside the AL's Top 10 at No. 11 and his walks per nine innings have him inside the Top 20 .

For reasons like these, Bubic sits fourth in the AL fWAR and sixth in all of baseball at 1.8 - alongside Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes, which are names that are no strangers to Cy Young conversations.

While quality starts are often derided, it’s worth pointing out that, once again, dependability is a thing in today’s Major League Baseball. Bubic tied for second in the AL in quality starts at seven. He also happens to hold five shutout starts as well.

What puts Bubic right at the top of the list of Cy Young contenders is that he is shifting into a new gear. So far in May, the Royals' hurler has simply been absolutely dominant.

In four starts this month, Bubic has thrown 25.1 innings and allowed just a single earned run. That comes out to a 0.36 ERA . He’s also managed to strike out 24 batters in those 25.1 innings.

That a starter has had this kind of run over so many starts is mind-blowing. And once the powers in Major League Baseball start noticing what he’s doing, it will be hard to argue that the KC Royals star isn’t just a frontrunner, but the favorite for the AL Cy Young award.