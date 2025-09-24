Why these 2 Royals stars deserve strong Gold Glove consideration for 2025

No post-mortem of this season, one that for the Kansas City Royals will soon end without a second straight dose of postseason play, will lay primary blame for that disappointment anywhere else than on the club's troubling and too-frequently impotent offense. Weakness at the plate is an ill general manager J.J. Picollo must work hard this winter to cure.

The Royals' overall defense, though, is quite another story. Kansas City boasts one of the top defenses in the majors, and while improvements can always be made, acquiring better gloves isn't something to which Picollo needs to devote much time between now and next season's March 26 opener in Atlanta.

But who have been the best individual Royal defenders this season? That question isn't open to much, if any, serious debate — the answer has to be shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and third baseman Maikel Garcia.

And that ought to be the same answer for anyone wondering who should top the American League Gold Glove nominees at both those positions.

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia could win his first Gold Glove

Remember Garcia's superb 2023 rookie season? Before slumping at the plate in 2024, he hit .272 and stole 23 bases, and seemed well on his way to filling the hole Mike Moustakas left at the position when the Royals traded him to Milwaukee in 2018.

But Garcia's defense was something to behold — he led American League third basemen in the key defensive categories of Outs Above Average (13) and Runs Prevented (10), and in both finished behind only Pittsburgh's KeBryan Hayes in the majors.

Then came the snub. Although more than worthy of the honor of winning his first Gold Glove, Garcia wasn't even nominated for it.

That shouldn't happen this season, though. Heading into the Royals' season-concluding six-game West Coast road trip that began with Tuesday night's 8-4 victory over the Angels, Garcia once again led AL third basemen in OAA (17) and RP (13) and trailed only the Pirates' Bryan among all big leaguers at the position. And his +14 Fielding Run Value was also the AL's best. A strong arm at the hot corner continues to be a major KC asset.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. may win his second Gold Glove

Like Garcia, Witt's AL-leading defensive credentials at shortstop weren't deemed good enough for even a 2023 Gold Glove nomination. Fortunately, falling short that season didn't carry over to 2024, when he grabbed the first of what could be many Gold Gloves before his team-record-breaking Kansas City contract is up.

For now, he could, make it two Gold Gloves in a row. Going into Tuesday, his 24 OAA mark was the best in the majors at any position, his 18 RP led the AL, and his 20 FRV was the AL's second-best. His often spectacular plays and range also easily pass the eye test.

Nominees for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove awards are expected to be announced in October.