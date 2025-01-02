Why the KC Royals should consider signing international pitcher Kyle Hart

MLB players often gamble on themselves — and for good reason. They’ve already defied the odds, overcome countless setbacks, and proven they belong on baseball’s biggest stage. These gambles can take different forms, but one increasingly popular avenue is heading abroad for a chance to rebuild value and make a triumphant return to The Show. One player following that path this offseason is left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart. With an intriguing profile and potentially team-friendly financials — as well as the unrelenting demand for pitching — the Kansas City Royals should be making a call.

How can Kyle Hart help the KC Royals in 2025?

Hart has been generating interest for nearly a month, with reports of more than half the league showing interest in early December. That buzz hasn’t died down. According to The Athletic, teams like the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Houston Astros are among those inquiring about the southpaw. Hart offers versatility as either a back-end starter or multi-inning reliever, but his success as a starter in Korea has only bolstered his MLB stock.

Hart hasn’t pitched in the majors since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, opting for free agency ahead of a move overseas. With the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, Hart made 26 starts, posting an impressive 2.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 182 strikeouts across 157 innings. His performance in Korea marked a noticeable leap forward, driven by changes to his pitching arsenal and mechanics.

Writer Lance Brozdowski highlighted Hart’s evolution, noting significant differences between his MLB time and his stint in Korea. Hart’s fastball gained an average of 2 MPH, occasionally touching 94 MPH, while his slider became a more dominant offering, boasting a 28% whiff rate. His changeup, used 19% of the time, induced whiffs at a remarkable 39% rate. Even the typically disciplined KBO hitters struggled against Hart’s improved repertoire, showing Hart as a more polished pitcher.

Hart isn’t alone in leveraging international success to reignite his MLB career. Erick Fedde made a similar leap last season, and numerous relievers have returned from overseas as more valuable players. Hart’s trajectory suggests he’s poised for the same.

For the Royals, pitching is a relative strength, particularly from their left-handed options. Kris Bubic is expected to return to the rotation, while Angel Zerpa, Daniel Lynch IV, and Sam Long provide additional depth in the bullpen. However, Kansas City’s bullpen could benefit from reinforcements, and Hart’s versatility makes him an intriguing option. With a possible shift toward six-man rotations and Kansas City’s rotation only featuring three cemented starters, Hart could push for a starting spot.

Hart represents the type of player Royals fans should be intrigued by—not disappointed if they miss out, but excited about the potential if he’s signed. FanGraphs ranked him as the 48th-best free agent this offseason for a reason. His profile also aligns well with Kansas City’s pitching development mold. While Hart won’t anchor any rotation in 2025, he could significantly raise the floor of any pitching staff, including the Royals’. At the very least, Kansas City should explore the possibility of adding the Indiana product to their roster.