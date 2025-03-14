Why KC Royals first baseman will be first-time All-Star this season

When you look at Vinnie Pasquantino’s 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals, the numbers jump off the page. A solid .262/.315/.446 slash line, 19 home runs, 97 RBIs — good for fourth among qualified American League first basemen — and a 111 OPS+.

That’s production worthy of an All-Star bid, right? Despite a strong first half, Pasquantino finished sixth in All-Star voting among AL first basemen last season, behind some well-established names — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ryan Mountcastle, Josh Naylor, Anthony Rizzo, and Nathaniel Lowe.

Outside of Naylor (who was putting up monster power numbers with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs at the break) and the ever-consistent Guerrero Jr. (.289/.360/.457 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs despite what some called a "slow start"), Pasquantino had a case for more recognition than he got. At the All-Star break, his slash line (.246/.310/.421) wasn’t far off from Naylor’s (.246/.325/.491), with the biggest difference being Naylor's nuclear power surge.

Make no mistake, 2024 was a breakout year for Pasquantino. If baseball fans outside of Kansas City weren’t familiar with his name before, they should be now, which raises an important question — was this just the beginning? Can Pasquantino take another step forward to secure an All-Star nod in 2025?

Vinnie being Vinnie. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/UjkImt7oW0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 7, 2024

Path to All-Star recognition is clear for KC Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino

As fate would have it, there's a less complicated path to an All-Star selection this upcoming season. Two of last year’s top AL first basemen — Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Naylor — have departed for the National League, and Anthony Rizzo remains a free agent, though some expect a return to the Yankees. That leaves last year’s top vote-getter, Ryan Mountcastle, and the popular Guerrero Jr. as the biggest obstacles in Pasquantino’s way, but even Guerrero’s future in the AL is uncertain, as contract disputes with the Blue Jays could lead to a trade that sends him out of the league altogether.

Pair those developments with Pasquantino’s steady production and continued development, and you have a golden opportunity for the Royals’ first baseman to emerge as a household name at the position. Of course, there are new challenges as well — Christian Walker, a proven power bat, was added by the Astros, and Tristan Casas remains a threat in Boston (assuming he can stay healthy).

But the door is wide open. If Pasquantino gets off to a hot start in 2025, he won’t just be in the mix — he’ll be leading the charge. The talent and numbers are there. It’s now just about proving that last season was no fluke, and if he does, Pasquantino should be a lock for an All-Star nod.