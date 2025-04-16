Who’s been the most impactful reliever for the KC Royals so far?

When the Kansas City Royals stumbled through the first half of the 2024 season, the culprit was painfully obvious — the bullpen was struggling. Blown leads, shaky late-inning command, and a lack of firepower in high-leverage moments plagued the team. If Kansas City had any intention of making noise down the stretch, the bullpen had to be overhauled. So that’s exactly what they did.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Royals front office swung three pivotal deals to bolster the pen:

Hunter Harvey (RHP) – Acquired from the Nationals in exchange for prospect Cayden Wallace and the No. 39 overall draft pick. Known for his swing-and-miss stuff, Harvey brought the potential to miss bats—but struggled before hitting the injured list.

Michael Lorenzen (RHP) – A Swiss-army-knife pitcher who came over from the Texas Rangers for LHP Walter Pennington. Though brought in for depth, Lorenzen's versatility offered insurance for both the bullpen and rotation.

Lucas Erceg (RHP) – The hidden gem of the group. Traded from the Oakland A’s for Mason Barnett, Will Klein, and Jared Dickey, Erceg arrived with team control through 2029 and a power arsenal that quickly earned him the closer's role.

It was Erceg who stole the show. After arriving in Kansas City, Erceg locked in — delivering a sparkling 2.88 ERA to close the regular season. But it was September and October where he truly elevated the pen. With roles finally defined in the bullpen, late-game execution followed. The Royals’ bullpen posted a 2.77 ERA in September and an elite 2.16 ERA in the postseason. In a matter of weeks, Erceg transformed from an intriguing deadline pickup to the bullpen’s anchor.

Lucas Erceg’s dominance continues despite losing closer role

Heading into 2025, the Royals pivoted once again, this time signing veteran closer Carlos Estévez to take over ninth-inning duties. The decision raised some eyebrows — after all, Erceg had just emerged as the most reliable reliever on the roster. But rather than complain or lose focus, Erceg adapted. And once again, he’s proving he’s the bullpen’s most valuable asset.

Lucas Erceg's 2Ks in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/QZjmxEqwQw — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 6, 2025

While Hunter Harvey aims for a rebound following a rough post-trade stretch (6.35 ERA in 5.2 IP before injury) and Ángel Zerpa continues to grow into a high-leverage option, Lucas Erceg is simply executing.

So far this season, Erceg has been lights-out:

8 appearances

6.2 IP

0.00 ERA

2 hits allowed

5 strikeouts

0.45 WHIP

He's done all this without the title of closer, proving that roles don't define leaders — performance does.

The Royals’ bullpen currently ranks tied for 14th in MLB with a 3.70 ERA, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. Inflated outings from Chris Stratton (8.59 ERA) and Sam Long (12.86 ERA) are weighing down the group’s overall stat line. Yet, a bullpen trio of Erceg, Harvey (now injured), and Daniel Lynch IV have yet to allow a single earned run in 2025.

And while Estévez handles the final outs, Erceg remains the glue holding it all together. Leading by example — pitching wherever and whenever the team needs him most.

Lucas Erceg might not be earning saves just yet in 2025, but he’s earning something even more important — trust. In a bullpen full of evolving roles, bouncing arms, and growing talent, Erceg continues to be the stabilizing force that’s elevating everyone around him.