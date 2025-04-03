Who are the Royals' TV and radio announcers for 2025?

Kansas City Royals fans, especially those who've followed the team for decades, are well-accustomed to at least one simple truth — theirs is a storied franchise steeped in tradition, baseball conservatism, and a willingness to stick with what works well.

The club's dedication to the tried and true even extends to its television and radio announcing crews, where the tendency to leave good things undisturbed applies as much as it does anywhere else.

As the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." And game announcing, long a solid staple of the club since its inaugural 1969 season when it replaced the Athletics as Kansas City's big league team, certainly isn't broken. Proof of that lies in the composition of this season's TV and radio crews.

The KC Royals announcing crew has its roots in the club's first season

Leading Kansas City's collection of superb play-by-play announcers and analysts is the legendary Denny Matthews. He is the unquestioned backbone of the crew, its dean whose first game in the KC booth was the first the club ever played — he and Buddy Blattner were the team's first announcers. Matthews has been with the Royals ever since.

It's been quite a career for Matthews, who's working KC games for the 57th consecutive year. He won the Ford Frick Award — and with it a place in Cooperstown — in 2007, and the Royals enshrined him in their club Hall of Fame three years before that. Per the team, he's also one of only four broadcasters who've worked the same club's games for 50 or more seasons.

Matthews doesn't travel as much as he used to but, fortunately for the Royals and their fans, he's still a mainstay of the crew. Longevity is also a hallmark the other Kansas City announcers share with Matthews. Who are they?

Two familiar personalities handle the bulk of Royals TV coverage

Handling the Royals' television duties are, once again, Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler. Play-by-play man Lefebvre is a baseball lifer — a college player and son of former big league star Jim Lefebvre. He's been around the game for decades and joined the Royals in time to work the 1999 season. He spends most of his time with the TV team, but occasionally moves over to the radio side.

Complementing Lefebvre with a style all his own is in-game analyst Rex Hudler. A former first-round draft pick of the New York Yankees (1978), "Hud" played for six clubs over his 13-year major league career and spent time playing in Japan before trying his hand and voice at broadcasting. He's been with the Royals since 2012.

The Royals also have a solid pre-game and post-game TV crew led by Joel Goldberg and former KC reliever Jeff Montgomery. Goldberg, a well-known media personality in Kansas City, adds some in-game commentary and Montgomery, one of the Royals' best trade acquisitions, the team's all-time saves leader with 304. He's also a member of the Royals' Hall of Fame since 2003, and adds valuable insight. Goldberg has been a member of the crew since 2008, while Montgomery came on board in 2011.

Expect retired major leaguer and former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie to make some pre-game and post-game appearances as well.

Two fine announcers share radio time with Denny Matthews

Accompanying Matthews in the radio broadcast booth are long-time KC announcer Steve Stewart and Jake Eisenberg. Veteran radio man Stewart has been calling major and minor league games for many years and joined the Royals' radio crew in 2008. Per past club media guides, he's worked with such familiar broadcasters as Matthews, the late Bob Davis, Steve Physioc, and of course Lefebvre.

Eisenberg served as the play-by-play voice of the Omaha Storm Chasers, Kansas City's Triple-A farm club, before the Royals brought him to Kansas City in 2023. Besides working with Matthews and Stewart, he periodically switches spots with Lefebvre, with Lefebvre moving to radio and Eisenberg teaming with Hudler on the television side.

Where can KC Royals fans catch the TV and radio crews in action?

FanDuel Sports Network, the successor entity to Bally Sports Kansas City, will carry the bulk of Royals television coverage this season. A variety of other satellite, cable, over-the-air, and streaming sources are also available. And the Royals Radio Network includes dozens of affiliates who'll carry games this year.

Here's the Royals' current TV and radio broadcast schedule.

More Kansas City Royals News and Rumors