Who are the best internal options for the KC Royals remaining 40-man spots?

RHP Trevor Richards

The Royals made a few minor-league additions early in the season, primarily adding veteran pitchers to the fold. While ageless southpaw Rich Hill drew the headlines, the addition of right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards feels like a more practical option if Kansas City needs help.

Richards has already defied the odds—going from an undrafted pitcher in independent ball to reaching the big leagues. Since his debut in 2018, he’s bounced around the league, with stints for the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins last year, both of which yielded limited success. Kansas City marks his second organization of 2025; he signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs earlier this year but was released in early May after posting a 7.27 ERA over 8 2/3 innings.

Given Kansas City’s recent success reviving veteran pitchers like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, it’s easy to see why Richards might view Omaha as a potential career reset. And so far, the results in Triple-A have been a noticeable improvement. His walk rate has dropped dramatically—from 17.1% in Iowa to just 8.6% in Omaha—though the strikeout rate has dipped as well, from 29.3% to 20.0%. Still, his ability to limit free passes has helped him become a more effective option in Omaha.

Richards isn’t likely to become a bullpen savior for Kansas City, if he gets the call at all. But there’s a plausible path forward. The Royals have had recent success with minor-league pickups like Taylor Clarke and Sam Long, who stepped up when needed. Richards could serve as an innings-eater should injuries hit the Royals’ relief corps—or, best case, emerge as a solid middle-leverage option. So far, Kansas City hasn’t had to turn to him, but with bullpen games piling up, Richards' name is one worth keeping in mind.