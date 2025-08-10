Where to watch the Royals for Sunday's series finale against Minnesota Twins

The Kansas City Royals are chasing every ounce of momentum as they wrap up a grueling nine-game road trip—one that’s pitted them against some of the American League’s best and a struggling division rival in the Minnesota Twins.

Sunday’s finale in Minneapolis could prove pivotal, as the rubber match after a narrow Royals win on Saturday could really set the tone before the Royals return home for a three-game set against the Washington Nationals. But this game will have a unique broadcasting twist: Kansas City is heading to Roku.

This weekend's Royals–Twins matchup will be featured as MLB’s Sunday Leadoff game, streaming free on Roku devices and services. From first pitch to final out, The Roku Channel will deliver it all with no subscription required for the Royals faithful.

Fans can watch on Roku TVs and devices, or stream easily via TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV, and other Android TV OS platforms.

How to watch the Royals on The Roku Channel on Sunday

There's a few different ways Royals' fans can watch the game on Sunday:

On Roku devices: Find Sunday Leadoff right from your home screen or search “MLB Leadoff.”



No Roku device? No problem. Stream at TheRokuChannel.com, or on Amazon Fire, Samsung, or Google TVs.



On the go: Catch the game live through the Roku mobile app.

On the field, Kansas City will turn to newly acquired right-hander Ryan Bergert in hopes of sealing the series. Bergert, acquired in the Freddy Fermin trade, made a promising debut against Boston’s Garrett Crochet, allowing just two hits and two earned runs over 5.2 innings despite taking the loss.

The Twins’ lineup should present a more favorable matchup for the 25-year-old as he looks to build on the Royals Saturday success and lead the Royals to an afternoon victory on Sunday.

In the lineup, they'll also hope to have some offensive hot streaks continue for a trio of bats. Jonathan India looks like a completely new hitter since spending his last three games outside the leadoff spot, hitting safely in all three games and driving in four runs in that span.

Kyle Isbel will look to continue his strong second-half, as his two-hit performance on Saturday extended his hitting streak up to seven games.

Then, there's there's the All-Star in Maikel Garcia, whose third inning RBI-double was the difference-maker in Saturday's 2-0 victory. He's now hit safely in four of his last five apperances, with three of them being multi-hit perfromances.

First pitch of this AL Central rivalry at Target Field is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.