Where's the best fit for Michael Massey on the KC Royals moving forward?

The Kansas City Royals need all the help they can get on offense. And whether or not the return of Michael Massey will be a help or hinderance to their cause remains to be seen.

Massey, who was placed on the injured list on June 10 with an ankle sprain, started his rehab assignment with the Omaha Storm Chasers Tuesday night and looked great. He collected three hits and added a solo dinger, albeit in a loss.

Welcome back, Mashey Massey!



This homer is Michael's third hit of the night! pic.twitter.com/uIh3LNqxbJ — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 25, 2025

However, before his stint on the IL, things were not going well for Massey, as he was graded as one of the worst everyday players in baseball in terms of fWAR.

He was the Royals' No. 5 hitter on Opening Day but has done very little to justify hitting that high in the order. His .258 SLG and .479 OPS paint a very bleak picture of just how ineffective he's been in 2025.

WAR Leaders by Division — Second Base pic.twitter.com/U6VmscLpvZ — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 23, 2025

Nevertheless, The Royals will all but likely welcome him back to a lineup that has not faired any better without him. The question is, where exactly does Massey fit best?

Where does Massey fit in the KC Royals' lineup?

Once Massey returns to the big league club, you can expect him to be inserted into the lineup as much as possible. The coaching staff still seems to believe in him and will likely give him every chance to bounce back from a nightmare first half of the season.

The most likely spot will be left field, where a combination of Drew Waters, Mark Canha, Nick Loftin and John Rave has held down the fort (that's being kind). Royals outfielders have a combined .594 OPS on the season (league average is .700).

He'll also continue to see work at second base when Jonathan India needs a day off from the field. The DH position will also continue to be a revolving door, with Massey, India, Pasquantino, Caglianone, and Perez all taking turns.

There were calls earlier in the season for Triple-A infielder Cam Devanney to replace Massey on the roster, but those calls have dissipated as Devanney has cooled off considerably in June.

Massey's role with the team will remain all but unchanged, given how badly the Royals have looked at the plate and their inability to execute with runners on base.

All of that could change depending on what direction the Royals decide to take regarding the trade deadline.

Trade deadline could mean a decrease in playing time for Massey

With reports of the Royals being active in the trade market, Massey could be the odd man out of playing time, just like he was when India moved back to second base, if they can land an upgrade in one of the corner outfield spots.

Massey would then have less of a set position at that point, likely flipping between occasional appearances in the outfield, at second and at DH.

He will be required to produce wherever he plays if he expects to keep a spot on the 40-man roster. His defense would be a welcome addition to the lineup, but the Royals glaring offensive deficiencies make defense "optional" in most games.

In 2024, Massey was a completely different hitter. He was a league average hitter with .449 SLG and .743 OPS.

If Massey can reclaim that form, the Royals won't have a choice but to keep on the field.