Way-too-early predictions for former KC Royals on 2025 Hall of Fame ballot

Kansas City Royals fans have come to appreciate high-tier talent when they see it. It's not because All-Stars grow on trees around Kauffman Stadium, but rather, such players stick out like sore thumbs compared to the supporting cast. For every player like catcher Salvador Pérez or shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., there are dozens of others who have enough talent and fortitude to reach baseball's highest level, but just cannot be a star. That achievement of being a standout star — and doing so year over year — is an unfair summary of what it takes to be Hall of Fame selection.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released their 2025 Hall of Fame ballot on November 18, and there are plenty of listed players who baseball fans, both young and old, will recognize as the game's best during their playing days.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez earned the "King Felix" moniker through blood, sweat, and strikeouts for that franchise. Pitcher CC Sabathia had an amazing career with both the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees, but his post-playing days are another thing of beauty. And who can forget the icon that is Ichiro Suzuki?

Those names, and 11 others, are the newcomers to the Hall of Fame ballot this year. Fourteen other players return to the ballot for another go at being enshrined in Cooperstown, all with various cases and stakes. Pitcher Billy Wagner is on his 10th ballot, facing dropping off the ballot if he does not surpass the coveted 75% mark. Polarizing infielder Alex Rodriguez has the playing career that should make him a shoo-in with his fourth time on the ballot, but the controversies and past to keep him out of Cooperstown forever.

Here is the entire field for this year's ballot:

Returning players

Billy Wagner (10th year, 73.8% in 2024)

Andruw Jones (eighth year, 61.6%)

Carlos Beltrán (third year, 57.1%)

Alex Rodriguez (fourth year, 34.8%)

Manny Ramirez (ninth year, 32.5%)

Chase Utley (second year, 28.8%)

Omar Vizquel (eighth year, 17.7%)

Bobby Abreu (sixth year, 14.8%)

Jimmy Rollins (fourth year, 14.8%)

Andy Pettitte (seventh year, 13.5%)

Mark Buehrle (fifth year, 8.3%)

Francisco Rodríguez (third year, 7.8%)

Torii Hunter (fifth year, 7.3%)

David Wright (second year, 6.2%)

First-time players

Carlos González

Curtis Granderson

Félix Hernández

Adam Jones

Ian Kinsler

Russell Martin

Brian McCann

Dustin Pedroia

Hanley Ramírez

Fernando Rodney

CC Sabathia

Ichiro Suzuki

Troy Tulowitzki

Ben Zobrist

BBWAA electors will have some tough choices, as they can only vote for 10 players from the field of 28. That group only features two former Royals players in Beltrán and Zobrist. The final Hall of Fame results are months away, but here are some early predictions for how they will fair.